Ingredients Sales Support Driver
2025-08-11
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
INGREDIENTS SALES SUPPORT DRIVER
Are you looking for an exciting position where you can combine your ingredients know-how with your passion for Sales Support? We offer a unique opportunity to play a vital role in the world's leading supplier of end-to-end solutions to the Ice Cream Industry.
Job summary
Tetra Pak - The world's leading supplier of machinery, service and Ingredients and Consumables for the Ice Cream - is now seeking an Ingredients Sales Support Driver to strengthen the Ingredients team. The position is permanent, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
The Services Center of Expertise for Ingredients & Consumables is responsible for driving sales of Ingredients and Consumables to Ice Cream, Dairy, Plant based and other food category customers globally, in close collaboration with our Market Companies. We are on an exciting journey with a lot of growth opportunities around the corner.
In this position you will have the opportunity to be responsible for the overall strategy of service category Ingredients and Consumables in Region APAC, its growth and profitability ambitions and business performance analysis. In close collaboration with our Market Companies, you will drive opportunity identification, development, selling process and performance analysis of ongoing business based on customer needs and our strategy. In this role you will have ample possibilities to grow your network and work with people all around the world.
You should be ready to travel up to 80 days per year in relation to sales, marketing and training activities.
What you will do
As Ingredients Sales Support Driver, you will:
• Lead the sales and profitability of the Ingredients & Consumables in the APAC region
• Lead deployment of the existing Ingredients & Consumables portfolio, as well as new products & concepts being added to the portfolio
• Lead the analysis of market trends, competitor's situation and customer needs
• Train and develop Champions in markets to drive more sales directly through the market
• Secure clear commercial guidelines and framework, i.e. pricing guidelines, commercial terms, legal agreements
• Secure that promotional and sales materials are available
We believe you have
• At least 5 years of experience in a Business Development / Sales role, preferably in an international setting
• Technical knowledge of ingredients for Ice Cream, Dairy and Plant Based combined with a commercial profile
• Experience with export sales from EU to APAC
• A relevant University degree will be considered a merit but not a must
• A very good command of English, both written and spoken
• Chinese skills will be beneficial
We believe that you are a structured person with a strong drive for results and an ability to deliver on time and under pressure. To build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders internally and externally comes natural to you, and you possess excellent communication and stakeholder management skills. Furthermore, you are business oriented, and customer focused and you enjoy to work in an international environment.
We offer you
• Variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
• Culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our engineering experts drives visible results
• Equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
• Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply now!
If you are excited for a new adventure at Tetra Pak, please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
