Ingenjör till Reaktorunderhåll - Forsmarks kraftgrupp
Vattenfall AB / Byggjobb / Östhammar Visa alla byggjobb i Östhammar
2026-01-21
, Uppsala
, Heby
, Tierp
, Sala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Östhammar
, Uppsala
, Tierp
, Sala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
Company description
Do you want to be part of where it really happens and where your work makes a difference? Do you want a varied role where we have fun together? Here you can get it and at the same time contribute to Sweden's fossil-free electricity supply.
We are now looking for an engineer for the Reactor Maintenance group at Forsmarks Kraftgrupp. We are working together to make Sweden fossil-free and to get there we need committed employees who want to work for one of Sweden's largest electricity producers and at the same time contribute to a better climate on our planet. Does this sound interesting? Don't hesitate to apply!
About the role
Reactor Maintenance is responsible for the maintenance of all of Forsmark's reactor tanks, internal parts, drive units and main circulation pumps. The main tasks include developing maintenance strategies, conducting investigations and planning and leading audits in the area. The group provides project managers/activity managers who drive the development of new tools, repair equipment and purchasing projects.
The group is also responsible for nuclear fuel transport within Forsmark.
As an engineer with us, you will work together with a great team of 7 people, where everyone contributes their varying experience and background. The role also includes continuous contact with other Nordic nuclear power plants.
Inspections and visits to factories and suppliers in the rest of Europe may occur.
What are your job duties?
You order and run projects related to reactor maintenance
Acts as a unifying function within the group's areas of responsibility
You produce strategies and maintenance plans
Plans and coordinates the unit's activities during audit/shutdown
Requirements specification
As a person, you take initiative and take great personal responsibility for your work tasks. You plan and prioritize your work in the best way to stay in step with commitments and goals. You are communicative and cooperative, which helps you in the contact areas you have within the group, with other departments and with external suppliers. An important characteristic is that you are motivated and inspired by working on developing the business, where constant improvements and problem solving are in focus. You drive projects from idea to completion and to succeed you need to be creative and goal-oriented.
We know that you will develop with us, but we would like you to already have:
Technical high school qualification or several years of relevant work experience
Fluent Swedish and good knowledge of spoken and written English
B driving license when travel within the job occurs
It would be an advantage if you have a Master of Science (MSc) in Engineering/University Engineering degree.
We also consider it an advantage to have previous experience in leading individuals and teams. We also consider previous experience from work with maintenance as a positive.
Additional information
We offer
We invest in continuous skills development through internal training and support so that you can develop and reach your full potential. Vattenfall and Forsmark is an employer that takes responsibility and listens to the needs of its employees. Only you set the limit for your opportunities to develop within the organization.
We also have a lot of employee benefits, such as reduced working hours, advantageous occupational pension agreements, parental leave supplements, etc. Read more about our great benefits here, Compensation & Benefits - Vattenfall SE .
Location: Forsmark
Buses to and from Forsmark are adapted to the working hours of daytime employees. We also offer work buses with wireless network on the routes Gävle-Forsmark and Uppsala-Forsmark, which gives you the opportunity to use the travel time as working time if/when work allows. You also have the opportunity to use our remote workplaces in Gävle and Uppsala or work from home if/when work allows.
Contact persons
For questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager: Robin Stangebye, Robin.Stangebye@vattenfall.com
. If you have any questions about your application or our recruitment process, please contact Recruiter: Renée Li, renee.li@vattenfall.com
.
Union representatives are Anders Karlsson (Akademikerna), Dick Skattberg (Unionen), Ida Engvall Walther (Ledarna), Leo Lehtinen (SEKO). They can be reached via Vattenfall's switchboard, 08-739 50 00.
Take on your next challenge with us!
Please submit your application no later than February 8, 2026. We do not accept personal letters in the application. You apply quickly and easily by answering the selection questions and attaching your CV.
At Vattenfall, we value being active, positive, open and safety-conscious. We are looking for employees who share our vision and can help strengthen our corporate culture. We are convinced that diversity helps build a more profitable and appealing company and strive to be good role models when it comes to diversity. Vattenfall actively works to ensure that all employees have the same opportunities and rights regardless of age, ethnic or cultural background, gender, religion/belief, sexual orientation or functional variation. Read more about how we work with diversity and inclusion here.
Vattenfall is part of Sweden's critical infrastructure and our operations are subject to regulations on security protection, nuclear non-proliferation and export control, among other things. Due to these regulations, a check is carried out on the candidate for many of the positions in our operations before employment occurs. For those positions that lead to participation in security-sensitive activities or placement in a security class, this check means that a security clearance is carried out in accordance with the Security Protection Act. You may be deployed to war. Any deployment to war is supported by the employment contract and the Total Defense Obligation Act.
Forsmark nuclear power plant is one of the largest electricity producers in Sweden and we produce one sixth of the electricity consumed in Sweden. Nuclear electricity has a very low fossil footprint and is a stable and weather-independent source of power. Since 1980, our three production plants have delivered climate-smart electricity every day, all year round. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
742 94 ÖSTHAMMAR Arbetsplats
Forsmark Jobbnummer
9696119