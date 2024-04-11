Infrastructure Support Technician for Aerospace& Defense Company
MultiMind Bemanning AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-11
We are currently seeking an Infrastructure Support Technician for a one-year consultancy assignment, which will start immediately.
About the company:
The company is a leading global technology company that has stood for technical excellence, innovation, quality, and reliability for over 170 years. With operations around the world, our focus is on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, as well as automation and digitization in the process and manufacturing industries. Our goal is to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds to benefit our customers and society.
About the role:
The assignment involves operationally managing and maintaining our client 's Skype for Business solution.
Skills:
* Experience in the operation and management of Lync and Skype.
* One should have deep knowledge of Skype 's functionality and configuration, as well as experience in troubleshooting problems related to Skype. One should also have an understanding of security aspects related to Skype and communication platforms.
Who are we looking for:
* As a person, you need to have good communication skills and be able to communicate with both users and other technical experts. Furthermore, you need to have good problem-solving skills and be able to analyze technical problems and identify solutions. You also need to be self-driven with the ability to take initiative and work independently to succeed in the role.
Sounds interesting?
If you possess the required skills and experience, we invite you to apply. Please note that ongoing screening will take place, and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
We look forward to welcoming a talented Infrastructure Support Technicianto our client 's team!
