Asic Ip Architect
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-04-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to join a team responsible for the very heart of the Axis products - the ARTPEC SoC chip - where your contribution really matters and where team collaboration is the way to success? We are now looking for an IP Architect to further strengthen our ASIC Design team in Lund.
Who is your future team?
The ASIC Design Team design hardware blocks used in Axis's integrated circuits as well as in some of our FPGA platforms. Our team takes pride in delivering top quality work using the latest techniques.
We are a relatively small, but senior, team and you will have the possibility to work with a wide variety of different tasks depending on your interest. You will also have ample of opportunities to learn and grow in a creative environment.
ASIC Design Team is responsible for development of Axis own developed ASICs, the ARTPEC, with hardware acceleration of essential functions in a surveillance camera. We design, develop, and implement the hardware modules that are integrated in a circuit (ASIC), giving us the competitive edge in Axis technology leadership.
What you'll do here?
You will work in a skilled team with tasks such as planning, communication between sub-teams, ASIC and IP projects and vendors, specification, modelling, ASIC architectures for our subsystems, analysis (performance, area, power, quality), integration, scripting, and user documentation. Our hardware blocks often implement functionality such as image processing, video compression and computer vision.
The tasks and roles may differ through the project depending on your interest, project needs and experience, allowing for your personal development as well as the development of your team.
You will work with several personal interfaces, cooperating both internally and outside our team with people responsible for software, algorithms, vendors, electronics and products.
We place great emphasis on continuous improvement and work tasks may include investigating new methodologies, study circles and workshops to enhance your skills and spread knowledge or evaluating new tools.
There are also opportunities to write papers and present at international conferences as well as in internal technical forums in Axis.
At start you will be provided with a mentor that will help you during the onboarding program and accelerate your ramp-up, personal development and guide you through Axis giving you a foundation for a great network within the company.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
You see yourself as a top talent engineer with a genuine interest in advanced ASIC development.
You have a passion for computer architectures and accelerators, eager to make your design the best possible in all aspects, covering power efficiency, area utilization and performance.
You are highly motivated and are eager to continuously improve, learn more and to contribute to the team and Axis success.
You thrive and get energy by discussing, understanding, and clarifying technical deliveries and requirements between internal and external teams.
We'd love to hear that you have experience within areas such as:
* ASIC Methodology
* Technical Lead
* ASIC Design
* System Architecture
* Power Analysis
* Chip and IP Integration
You enjoy sharing your knowledge and ideas with team members. Knowledge sharing is a key in both the team development as well as in the innovation process.
You want to constantly improve yourself as well as the team and are willing to drive technical ideas as well as methodology improvements.
Axis values teamwork very high and we welcome your contribution to a great team spirit.
What Axis have to offer
Openness is the core of who we truly are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee.
You can see it here Axis HQ
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
Read more here
We value creativity and promote teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning.
Ready to Act?
Would you like to grow with us?
Find out more from our Engineering Manager Patrik Lislén at phone +46 46 272 1800.
We review applications continuously.
See you around! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120766". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8603473