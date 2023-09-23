Infrastructure Specialist for Caverion!
We are looking for an IT infrastructure Specialist who wants to be a part of an exciting company which purpose is to improve the environments where people live, work and travel! Caverion creates results and improves people's well-being through smart and sustainable solutions for buildings, industrial plants and infrastructure. If you have previous experience working as an IT Infrastructure Specialist, with an interest in networks and servers, etc. You might be the person we are looking for. Apply today, as we will proceed with this process as soon as a suitable candidate is found!
OM TJÄNSTEN
In the role as an IT Infrastructure Specialist, you will be supporting all of Caverion's group business divisions with Infrastructure related support and projects. You will be working closely with their IT partners to ensure that their global infrastructure platforms and services are fully operational and supporting Caverion's business needs on a daily basis. You will also be involved in development of cloud-, datacenter & network services as part of the lifecycle or new business demands.
Shorter business trips are included in the role.
You are offered
• Versatile tasks and independent role
• A great opportunity for training and self-development
• A proper onboarding process and introduction to your job and support from your team members
• A hybrid workplace
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Daily operations of network-, cloud- & datacenter platforms and -services
• Development and improvement projects in the infrastructure area
• Work closely with business, IT and external partners to support daily operations and development in the infrastructure area
• Ensure knowledge, documentation, and quality of infrastructure technologies
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Suitable educational background
• A good understanding of basic IT Infrastructure (LAN/WLAN, WAN, MPLS, Internet, IoT, Cloud, VPN, Network security)
• At least 2 years of work experience in IT operations/Network planning - preferably as an IT infrastructure Specialist
• Fluent written and oral English language skills - since this is the language that is used within the company
• Flexibility when it comes to business travel
It is meritorious if you have
• Knowledge about enterprise technologies such as Cisco LAN/WLAN, SD-WAN, Windows Server, SQL, Microsoft Azure, Citrix and/or other relevant infrastructure technologies
• Other language skills (especially Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian, or German)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Cooperative with great communication skills
• Analytical
• Curious and problem-solving
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Working hours: 8 - 17, flexible
• Location: Lindhagen, Stockholm
• Extent: A full - time consulting assignment, initially for 6 months with good possibilities for extension.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about the company here on their website: Caverion | Building Performance - Caverion Ersättning
