Infrastructure Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Datajobb / Ludvika Visa alla datajobb i Ludvika
2024-06-17
You will join a newly founded team and are expected to contribute with your seniority to create a learning and challenging culture where we together find new efficient solutions to increase production. Openness and curiosity and high level of independent work is typical characteristics wanted for the profile to fit the team.
We work with VM Ware as a virtualization base but as many others we are looking into new solutions, so deep knowledge of VM Ware virtualization technology is wanted but probably we need to move to something else. You will be the main driver for this transition. You will also be working with VMs, databases and probably storage and to some extent networking even though we have network specialists in the team.
Your responsibilities
Responsible for development of new virtualization solutions to the base solution to increase throughput in FST/Production (Factory System Test).
Establish services in the new and old (during transition) virtual environment to support the projects working in production. I.e vulnerability scanning, KMS, AD services etc.
Supports the projects with deep know-how of the base solution and other key stake holders such as RnD department.
Strong documentation skills.
Mentors, guides, and onboard new junior (project) engineers to get them up to speed with the base solution.
Your background
Several years of experience in enterprise datacenters working with VM Ware
Several years of experience with Windows Server
Outgoing team player capable of independent work to get the job done.
Able to liaise with other stakeholders and to see the bigger picture.
Proactive mindset and solution oriented
The challenges you will face are that you will need to be independent and proactive in your work. You will not have a predefined path, and you must be solution-oriented to reach the goal. Along the way, you will need to collaborate with many others in the organization to make your voice heard.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2024-07-01. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Micael Nystrom micael.nystrom@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387048; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85.All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Ingrid Schjelderup ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
