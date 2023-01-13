Infrastructure Specialist
2023-01-13
Infrastructure Specialist
BERG PROPULSION is one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of adjustable propellers. We supply fully customized main thrusters, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters, and control systems. We are now looking for an experienced Infrastructure Specialist to our IT department, location Hönö, Sweden.
This is an exciting opportunity to work in a growing global engineering company. You will work in an IT team of 5 people who together drive operational and strategic work around infrastructure, business applications, digitization for operations in Sweden and global offices. We have a hybrid infrastructure where we combine traditional systems with modern cloud technology. We offer a role with great personal responsibility and the opportunity to influence.
About the Role
The role requires a broad area of knowledge and someone who is passionate about daily maintenance as well as working with improvement and development. You will work with cloud services, Microsoft 365, networks, cyber security etc. and take pride in managing incidents, problems and implementing changes in a timely manner to support and contribute to the success of our business.
We believe you are a team player who, together with the team and the business, wants to drive digitization and technology forward. To ensure a safe and reliable IT environment, you find documentation and a structured way of working as a matter of course.
The role will be based on Hönö, in the archipelago of Gothenburg, Sweden in nice premises just by the sea. You will support our local business in the area as well as global sales offices in Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai and Istanbul.
Competences
Great knowledge and experience of working with maintenance and development within:
• Microsoft 365 incl. Exchange, Security & Compliance, Intune etc.
• Microsoft Active Directory / Azure Active Directory
• Windows Operating Systems (server and client)
• Network and network segmentation (switching/routing/firewalls)
• Storage and backups
You should have a high level of cyber security awareness and preferably the ability to pass on the basics in the field to our users, e.g. by producing information material or holding shorter trainings.
Experience in Azure, AWS, SQL Server, Storage/NAS, Power Shell, Linux, Disaster Recovery procedures is advantageous.
Your background
You have a relevant degree, technical certification, or equivalent experience in IT and at least 5-10 years of work experience in the field. Is experienced in leading and participating in troubleshooting, managing, and solving issues related to operations. You have good communication skills, verbally and in writing, in Swedish and English.
What we offer
In addition to the opportunity to be part of a great team with amazing employees and friends from all over the world, we also offer you:
• An opportunity to really influence the global goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, driving change and making a difference in the industry
• Possibility to learn and share knowledge and experience with others
• Good employee benefits such as flexible working hours, good pension systems, health insurance, benefit cycle, etc.
• And last but not least, the most fantastic work location in the Gothenburg area, with the sea as the closest neighbour and a view that beats most things combined with possibility to work part time remotely.
For questions about the role, please contact recruiting manager Louise Löfving on +46 72 528 39 70 or email louise.lofving@bergpropulsion.com
