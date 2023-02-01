Infrastructure Operations Engineer
2023-02-01
Join us in shaping the future! G+D Mobile Security is looking for a Infrastructure Operations Engineer for a permanent employment based in Stockholm.
In this role you will hold a technical position to manage day-to-day operations in our cloud- and datacenters. Important skills for this position are sufficient technical knowledge and IT service management knowledge. We expect you to know your way around VMware and Linux servers and can install, upgrade, install, configure these with ease.
In your role at G+D you will also be a team member of Service Delivery Operations and work close to your colleagues in customer delivery projects and internal/strategic projects.
Responsibilities
Involved in day-to-day operations i.e. Incident, Problem, Change Management
Be part of the on-call routines
Perform health checks and maintenance of infrastructure
Maintain CMDB and knowledge base in accordance with processes and tools provided
Identify and address day to day continuous improvement activities towards Service Quality Manager, Security Manager and/or supervisor for further actions, related to tools, procedures and compliance fulfilment.
Focus on simplification of operations by automation and contribute in improving ways of working.
Evaluation and introduction of new technologies, in collaboration with Design Architects and Service Design Specialists.
Provide technical input to 1st Level Support team and/or Client Service Manager in regards to incident and problem report creation.
Collaborate with Database Engineers, R&D, Design architects
Requirements
University degree in Computer Sciences, IT or related technical/engineering field
Minimum of 1-2 years of operations experience in similar position working in cloud or datacenter environment
Relevant experience in operations of virtualization layer, hardware, operating systems, firewalls and monitoring
Good understanding of complex network/infrastructure
Good understanding of compliance and information security requirements in service operations
Analytical thinking and problem-solving mentality
Being an excellent team player
Drive for self-learning and improvement
Good knowledge in Ansible, Terraform, Jenkins, Nagios/Icinga, Commvault, Splunk (at least two)
Good coding & scripting skills
Good knowledge in VMware Products as (vCenter, vSphere, PowerCLI, etc.)
Excellent Linux skills, preferred RHEL and RH Satellite
Proficient in English both written and oral
Advantageous
Experience of working across different cultures
ITIL v3 foundation certification
Oracle database knowledge
OpenShift / Kubernetes knowledge
Windows Server knowledge
We offer you
4000 SEK wellness allowance/year
3 additional days off/year
1 sport activity hour/week
Collective Agreement - IT & Telekomföretagen within Almega
Benify Portal - Health activities and discounts
Skandia Health Insurance
Vacation exchange
HybridTM office 50% from home (if you want to)
Breakfast at the office every Wednesday
