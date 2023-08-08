Infrastructure & DevOps Engineer
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-08-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Paradox Interactive AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
At Paradox, we are focused on bringing value to our community by creating groundbreaking features for both players and game developers. If you are a passionate Infrastructure & DevOps Engineer who would like to work at a successful games company, full of people passionate about technology and games, read on and learn how you can be part of the fun and talented Central Tech and Services (CTS) department!
Your adventure starts in the Infrastructure team to work on various development projects focused on delivering new and updated features for internal development teams, Paradox game studios, and our players. This also means that you will be working with projects related to the Paradox game development studios, as well as the publishing organization. You will also manage platform stability, features, and costs while assisting the development teams to guarantee we continue delivering Paradox's signature experiences.
As an engineer within the Infrastructure team you will work with Paradox's different platform environments, services and related infrastructure. Your day to day activities will include monitoring and maintaining our platform and cloud resources related to online services, as well as internal scripts and utilities shared within the department. This will also include maintaining the automated build and deployment pipeline (CI/CD). You will also support other teams with knowledge sharing as well as mentoring team members.
The skills we're searching for...
5+ years of professional experience, preferably in a services/DevOps team
3+ years professional experience in cloud operational infrastructure and services
Professional experience working within one or more public cloud providers (AWS, Azure, GCP, etc.)
Professional experience of Terraform and Kubernetes
Comfortable with a range of programming languages and technologies
Coding/scripting knowledge for automation of infrastructure
Experience with code versioning tools, such as Git or similar frameworks
Experience for mentoring other members of the team
You as a candidate:
We believe you are a service-minded, driven, and explorative individual. You have an eye for details and are comfortable with solving problems and working autonomously within a group. Your role in a team is flexible and can include being the one who identifies viable solutions and implements appropriate solutions, as well as mentor others. Your English communication skills, both written and verbal, are excellent and are backed by patience in taking the time to understand others as well as in explaining yourself.
Practical information:
Scope: Full time and permanent
Reports to: Cloud Operations Manager
Location: This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Paradox Interactive AB (publ)
(org.nr 556667-4759)
118 29 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Paradox Interactive AB Jobbnummer
8013165