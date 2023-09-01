Infrastructure Manager
Responsibilities:
1. Responsible for the planning, survey and design review of the company's new construction, renovation and expansion projects in Sweden; to ensure the reasonableness and legality of the construction projects;
2. Responsible for the cost control of civil construction in the whole process;
3. Supervise the implementation of relevant Swedish standards, norms and related management systems on the project site;
4. Responsible for the technical review of the use of new technologies and materials in Swedish civil engineering;
5. Responsible for technical and economic review of design and construction changes in Sweden;
6. Host technical meetings, study and deal with major technical quality problems and safety operation problems that arise during construction, be responsible for handling major quality and safety accidents, and propose solutions with relevant units.
Requirements:
1. Full-time undergraduate degree or above, engineering and civil construction and related majors, construction industry engineer or above;
2. Have more than three years of experience in civil engineering design or technical management;
3. Proficient in civil engineering technical management;
4. Fluent communication skills in Chinese and English, Swedish is preferred;
5. Strong on-site communication, coordination and management skills;
6. Strong sense of responsibility and strong sense of teamwork;
Experience in design management in design institutes or large real estate companies is preferred.
