Infrastructure Engineer - Provisioning
2024-05-28
About the team:
Platform Engineering is a team in Schibsted Media Technology responsible for developing and maintaining a portfolio of tools and services to help our development teams successfully deploy and operate their products. The team is a key contributor in providing developer tooling that developers use and love. You will work in close collaboration with development teams across all of our newspapers like VG and Aftenposten in Norway and Aftonbladet, SvD and Omni in Sweden to make sure the solutions your team provides are meeting their expectations.
Our infrastructure is based on AWS services
What will you do in this role?
As an Infrastructure Engineer, Provisioning, you will play a pivotal role in delivering requested accounts across various cloud providers, ensuring efficient and automated provisioning processes. Your primary responsibilities will include:
Cloud Account Provisioning: Taking ownership of provisioning accounts across different cloud providers such as Datadog, AWS, and Humio. You will design and implement automated workflows to fulfil account requests efficiently, ensuring timely delivery while adhering to security and compliance requirements.
Automated Account Lifecycle Management: Developing and maintaining automated processes for account lifecycle management, including account creation, configuration, access control, and decommissioning. You will leverage infrastructure as code (IaC) principles and tools to automate these workflows wherever possible.
Account Structure Design: Collaborating with stakeholders to design account structures that align with organisational needs, security policies, and best practices. You will establish governance frameworks and naming conventions to ensure consistency and manageability across cloud accounts.
Organization Management: Maintaining control over existing organisations within cloud platforms, ensuring proper governance, access controls, and resource management. You will work closely with teams across the organisation to enforce compliance with organisational policies and standards.
Integration with Identity and Access Management (IAM): Integrating account provisioning processes with IAM solutions to enforce least privilege access principles and ensure secure access to cloud resources. You will implement role-based access controls (RBAC) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) where appropriate.
Continuous Improvement: Continuously evaluating and enhancing provisioning processes, tools, and workflows to improve efficiency, reliability, and scalability. You will identify opportunities for automation and optimization, implementing solutions to streamline operations and reduce manual effort.
Documentation and Knowledge Sharing: Documenting provisioning procedures, account structures, and best practices, and actively sharing knowledge and expertise with other team members. You will contribute to the development of internal documentation and training materials to onboard new team members and stakeholders.
Key competencies:
Experience with provisioning accounts and managing resources across cloud providers such as Datadog, AWS, Azure, GCP and Humio.
Familiarity with cloud-native identity and access management (IAM) solutions and concepts.
Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to design scalable and resilient account structures using tools such as AWS Organizations and AWS Control Tower.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a cross-functional team environment.
Nice to have:
Proficiency in infrastructure as code (IaC) tools and frameworks such as Terraform, CloudFormation, or AWS/Terraform CDK.
Strong understanding of cloud security principles and best practices.
We are a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and close to 6,000 employees. We empower millions of people every day. How? We help your mom sell her boat, challenge your brother's political view and help your grandpa lower his interest rate.
Our News Media shape the media landscape of today and tomorrow, something we take great pride in as our democracies depend on independent journalism. Through our Nordic Marketplaces, we connect millions of sellers and buyers, enabling them to make smart and sustainable decisions for themselves and future generations. We also help new promising businesses grow.
