Infrastructure Architect - Aleris Sjukvård AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Aleris Sjukvård AB

Aleris Sjukvård AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-13Om Aleris SjukvårdAleris är ett av Skandinaviens ledande privata vårdföretag. Verksamheten omfattar sjukvård och diagnostik i Sverige, Norge och Danmark. Aleris erbjuder tjänster av hög kvalitet till den offentliga vården, till försäkringsbolag och till patienter som själva betalar för sin sjukvård.Aleris affärsidé är att ge möjlighet till ett bättre och friskare liv och bidra till ökad samhällsnytta genom innovativa lösningar. Hög kvalitet på våra tjänster är en förutsättning för vår verksamhet.Efter sammanslagningen med Proliva har Aleriskoncernen i Skandinavien 5 400 medarbetare och omsätter 7 miljarder SEK.Aleris ägs av Triton.What we are looking for:We are recruiting an IT Infrastructure Architect for Aleris Healthcare Sweden. You will design, and together with the growing team of highly skilled engineers, build and implement Aleris new IT Infrastructure platform.Your main focus is to design the network connecting all Units, Data Centers, Partners and Systems, in a secure and maintainable way. This includes choosing a vendor platform, choosing one or several ISPs and designing the desired over-all network topology and the roadmap to take us there.You have a deep understanding of IT Infrastructure Engineering, it's possibilities and limitations, and you are eager to put your skills to use at scale! You will be building the IT Infrastructure supporting both our fantastic medical staff and their critical mission to treat our patients on our many facilities and units throughout Sweden, and also the very exiting digitalization journey we have started, where we will further strengthen our patient experience using modern technology!As part of the role, you will serve as a role model for the team, establishing best practices and a culture of quality and security in everything we do!Skills and competencies required:Have a customer first-attitude. The Tech organization's sole purpose is to support Aleris' care takersExperience of working closely together with an Information Security functionTrack record of designing complex technical roadmaps and executing on themDesigned and implemented advanced infrastructure solutionsExperience of scaling High Availibility software solutions in a highly regulated environment with sensitive personal dataHave worked with both on-prem solutions and public cloud setupsAdequate higher education within IT and/or engineering and/or at least 8 years of work experience within IT infrastructureFluent in Swedish and EnglishOther:Form of employment: Permanent employmentStart date: According to the agreementIndividual salaryFulltime (100%) employment, 40 hours per weekCollective agreementWe only accept applications through Workbuster.About Aleris Healthcare SwedenAleris is a private healthcare company with operations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Since 2019, Aleris has been a pure healthcare company. In Sweden, the majority of operations take place on behalf of Sweden's regions. In 2020, Aleris bought Proliva from Praktikertjänst. Proliva included Cityakuten, N.Ä.R.A. Ultragyn and BB Stockholm. With the merger with Proliva, Aleris has sales of SEK 4.5 billion in Sweden and a total of 3,600 employees. Looking at the whole of Scandinavia, the Aleris Group has a total of 5,400 employees and sales of approximately SEK 7 billion.At Aleris, we feel a great commitment to the society we live in and want to contribute to a better, safer and healthier life. The changes our industry is undergoing mean opportunities for us to rethink and think new. We like that and it is something that we think stands out. We value quick decisions, flexibility and the opportunity to influence and think in new directions. You also?Aleris is owned by Triton. The name Aleris has its origin in the Latin alere which means to nurture, close, whole.Varaktighet, arbetstid2021-04-13Enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-09Aleris Sjukvård AB5689430