Infrastructure Architect - EUC- Sweden
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hcl Technologies Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
HCLTech's global shared services business based out of Gothenburg is strategically placed to help customers accelerate their journey towards private and public cloud. Two state of the art data centers in Sweden, and multiple delivery centers across the Nordic region, offer agile, scalable, and flexible managed mainframe services. This in turn helps enterprises reduce TCO, while improving quality of delivery significantly.
In today's uncertain world, not even the best contract can capture what will change tomorrow but HCLTech has become one of the best IT services companies in Sweden by virtue of the fact that it creates strong and long-lasting vested partnerships that go well beyond the contract.
Job Description:
This is an external focused consulting role, concentrating on the delivery of EUC strategies and technologies to customers. The ideal candidate must have high level knowledge of a range of EUC technologies and be able to discuss these with customers with a view to creating a strategic roadmap or EUC design to meet their needs. The candidate should have specific experience in a number of areas, although will be able to gather assistance from the rest of the consulting pool to create a EUC vision and infrastructure design. The consultant should then be in a position to oversee the implementation of this design, interacting with both the customer and internal engineering teams to ensure successful project completion.
The candidate must be confident in meeting customers, gathering their requirements and answering their technical questions. They must also have strong documentation and presentation skills to support the delivery of designs through customer review. They must also coordinate with other consultants to cover knowledge gaps and work closely with offshore engineering teams to ensure that designs are properly implemented. As the overall architect, the candidate is expected to lead the discussion with the customer and drive the entire strategy from the outset. This requires an understanding of the overall EUC strategy and requires coordination of all EUC workstreams to deliver the overall program, rather than individual components. The candidate should be sufficiently confident to lead the customer and internal teams to ensure the correct overall strategy is adopted.
Depending on location, the role can be mobile and may require frequent travel to customer locations (restrictions permitting) within the UK and Europe, although may also involve a degree of home working. Communication with other teams, both offshore and onshore is vital, as is a grasp of project management principles.
Candidate Required Minimum Qualifications and Skills
8+ years proven experience in delivering and supporting enterprise-class services.
Experience designing and delivering Cloud or hybrid-based solutions.
Skills in creating technical roadmaps for technologies supported by End users.
High level understanding of all EUC technology areas, with the ability to conceive an end-to-end IT strategy for an organization.
Consulting experience in a mix of technologies, including Virtualizations, SCCM, Active Directory, Azure, Office 365 or other End User Computing disciplines (not necessarily all)
In-depth understanding on how these technologies relate and how to architect an overall solution rather than several individual ones.
Customer focused, confident and articulate with lots of experience in stakeholder meetings and presentations.
Happy to lead/steer customer meetings and presentations and be the authority in the room.
Able to work closely with sales and engineering teams around the globe.
Good presentation and documentation skills
What we offer:
Competitive salary and performance bonuses
Opportunity for career progression
Young and vibrant team environment
Social benefits package
Professional on-boarding and on-going trainings
Are you willing to build up your career with us? - We'll be happy to receive your resume in English!
• Your personal data is secure with us.
• * Only candidates selected for interview will be contacted
Background check: Successful completion of a pre-employment background check Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29
E-post: SHUBHANGANI.NIGAM@HCL.COM Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609) Jobbnummer
8154732