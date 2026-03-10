Infotainment Function Owner
2026-03-10
We are looking for a Infotainment Function Owner, for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description of the assignment
• Ensure infotainment functions comply with EU market requirements, regulations, and legal frameworks
• Define EU-specific functional expectations and product adaptations based on market needs, legal frameworks, and customer insights
• Act as the European functional representative towards global development teams and suppliers
• Drive functional acceptance and performance validation in vehicle environments to ensure features meet European market expectations
• Identify gaps between delivered functionality and European market expectations
• Define and drive change requests and improvement proposals based on Voice of Customer, quality feedback, market analysis, and internal assessments
• Provide input to product roadmap and feature prioritization based on European market needs and regulatory requirements
• Work closely with the Infotainment test team and UX/HMI specialists to ensure strong usability, validation activities, and customer experience
Qualifications and skills required for the role
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, or equivalent technical background
• Minimum 5 years of experience in automotive infotainment systems
• Strong understanding of European market requirements and customer expectations
• Experience working with infotainment domains such as Navigation, Connectivity, Radio, or digital services
• Experience working with customer-facing vehicle functions, including user experience validation and vehicle-level functional verification
• Good understanding of EU legal and regulatory requirements relevant to automotive infotainment (e.g., GDPR)
Valid driving license B required
Personal attributes
• Strong ownership mindset with the ability to independently drive functional topics
• Analytical and customer-focused, with the ability to translate feedback and data into concrete improvements
• Structured and transparent in reporting status, risks, and priorities
• Comfortable working in a dynamic development environment with multiple stakeholders
• Strong collaboration mindset with test teams, UX specialists, and development teams
Other:
Test expeditions of 1-2 weeks should be seen as a natural part of the work. Apart from travel, the work is onsite (Lindholmen area).
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP , 8 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso.
