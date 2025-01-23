Information Technology Manager
2025-01-23
Think.Done. AB is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Information Technology Manager to join our team onsite. The ideal candidate will possess a strong background in presale activities, project management, services sales, data analytics, business process optimization, process management, and technology adaptation. This role requires a dynamic individual capable of leading our IT initiatives, optimizing business processes, and driving technology adoption to achieve organizational goals.
Key Responsibilities:
• Presale Activities: Collaborate with the sales team to provide technical expertise during the presale process, including the development of proposals, demonstrations, and presentations. Understand customer requirements and tailor solutions to meet their needs.
• Project Management: Oversee the planning, execution, and delivery of IT projects. Ensure projects are completed on time, within scope, and within budget. Coordinate with cross-functional teams to achieve project milestones and objectives.
• Services Sales: Drive the sales of IT services by identifying opportunities, developing sales strategies, and building strong client relationships. Work closely with the marketing and sales teams to promote and sell IT services.
• Data Analytics: Utilize data analytics tools and methodologies to gather, analyze, and interpret data. Provide actionable insights to support decision-making and drive business performance. Implement data-driven solutions to improve operational efficiency.
• Business Process Optimization: Assess existing business processes and identify areas for improvement. Develop and implement strategies to optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance productivity. Streamline workflows to achieve operational excellence.
• Process Management: Establish and maintain effective process management frameworks. Monitor and evaluate process performance, ensuring compliance with industry standards and best practices. Implement continuous improvement initiatives to enhance process effectiveness.
• Technology Adaptation: Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends. Evaluate and recommend new technologies to enhance business capabilities. Lead the adoption and integration of new technologies to drive innovation and competitive advantage.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field; Master's degree preferred.
• Proven experience in IT management, with a focus on presale, project management, services sales, data analytics, business process optimization, process management, and technology adaptation.
• Minimum 15 years of experience required out of which 10 years must be in similar roles
• Strong technical expertise and familiarity with a wide range of IT tools and platforms.
• Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
• Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and priorities in a fast-paced environment.
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Location: This is mainly an onsite role based at our office in Stockholm Sweden however it may involve a hybrid model to work onsite/offsite as per business need.
Application Process: Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and cover letter outlining their qualifications and experience. Please submit your applications to admin.SE@datamaticstechnologies.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-08
