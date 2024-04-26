Information Security Specialist
Syncron is currently seeking a highly motivated and skilled individual to join our Information Security team as an Information Security Specialist. As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work alongside a dedicated group of 10 professionals. You will play a crucial role in ensuring the security and compliance of our organization. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to a dynamic team and gain valuable experience in the field.
What would you do?
The operation within Information Security is heavily dependent on advanced IT systems and the integrity of our processes are key. This means that we operate with a high level of security standards governed by the Information Security department. We need to strengthen this team with an Information Security Specialist with the following responsibilities:
Facilitate and ensure compliance towards regulation and standards such as ISO27001, SOC2 VDA or similar security standards.
Conduct regular security assessments and risk assessments to identify potential risks and recommend appropriate mitigation strategies.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design and implement security controls and measures to protect systems, networks, and data.
Support process and IT development initiatives to clarify, explain and verify security requirements and recommendations.
Develop and implement information security policies, procedures, and guidelines to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information assets.
Stay up to date with the latest security threats, vulnerabilities, and industry best practices, and provide recommendations for continuous improvement.
Conduct security awareness training and education programs for employees to promote a culture of security awareness and compliance (e.g. with help of KnowBe4 and Drata).
Perform regular audits and assessments to ensure compliance with relevant regulations, standards, and frameworks (e.g., ISO 27001).
Collaborate with external vendors and partners to assess their security posture and ensure compliance with contractual security requirements.
Assist in the development and maintenance of disaster recovery and business continuity plans.
Ensure effective identification, tracking, and resolution of security issues and incidents (e.g. using tools like Jira).
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to investigate and analyse security incidents, identifying root causes and recommending appropriate remediation actions in regard to issue management.
Conduct regular reviews and assessments of the Information Security Programs to identify areas for improvement and implement necessary enhancements.
Provide guidance and support to other team members, promoting a culture of proactive security risk mitigation.
You will typically be working in close collaboration with other functions like SecOps, Product and DevOps.
Who you are?
In an ideal scenario, we are seeking a highly collaborative individual who excels in fostering trust and possesses a deep understanding of security risks, standards, and regulations. You are adept at responding to these challenges by implementing practical solutions and controls. Your confidence enables you to question the existing norms and drive positive changes both within and beyond your team. With a resilient nature, you proactively tackle recurring issues and take the lead in defining effective resolutions. Above all, you effortlessly establish connections with colleagues across the Syncron organization, comprehending their unique circumstances. You possess the ability to articulate the rationale behind security measures and guide their implementation effectively.
You are a professional with 1-5 years of work experience in a similar role or professional experience from a relevant area covering audit management, frameworks such as ISO27001 and ISO27017, risk management, issue management, disaster recovery planning, data classification etc.
You have a completed bachelor's degree in IT, computer science or similar, preferable within information security or equivalent.
Experience of structured and systematic security work in general and information security in particular.
You are a high performer with creative personality and with a hands-on mentality.
You have an analytical and structured mindset.
You are a team player - open minded with ability to network, as well as contributing as an inspirational team member. We value diverse backgrounds in our team.
You are a person who has personal integrity and ability to exercise sound judgement and common sense.
Excellent communication and presentation skills in English.
The icing on the cake:
You have practical experience of TISAX (VDA).
Experience to work in a GRC tool, e.g. Drata.
You have a master's degree in science.
Ideally possess a CISA, CISM or similar professional certification.
Multilingual proficiency is meritorious, if you also speak Swedish it is an asset but not a requirement.
We offer:
As an Information Security Specialist, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the security and compliance of our organization. This is an excellent opportunity to contribute to a dynamic team and gain valuable experience in the field.
Your development is a priority. To support your career, we offer opportunities to grow through training, job rotations, talent programs and a working environment that stimulates learning.
Remote recruitment process and flexible working model
Fringe benefits
Structured onboarding training plan
Employee referral program - a bonus of 1500 EUR if the referral gets hired
Unsure if you meet all the job requirements but passionate about the role? Apply anyway! Syncron values diversity and welcomes all Candidates, even those with non-traditional backgrounds. We believe in transferable skills and a shared passion for success! Så ansöker du
