Information Security Officer
2025-08-18
At Söderberg & Partners, innovation, trust, and security are core to everything we do. As our organization continues to grow, we are looking for a skilled and experienced Information Security Officer (ISO) to help protect our clients' data, uphold regulatory compliance, and strengthen our cyber resilience.
As an Information Security Officer, you will be part of the Information Security team, based in Stockholm and will report to the Chief Information Security Officer. You'll play a key role in advising and supporting companies under the Söderberg & Partners brand - across insurance, wealth management, and fintech - with hands-on security leadership, ICT-risk management, and compliance efforts.
You will also act as an internal consultant, providing information security expertise and services to affiliated companies within the group.
Location: Stockholm (Hybrid), with regular travel to Oslo and Copenhagen
What You'll Do
- Serve as Information Security Officer for selected companies under the Söderberg & Partners brand (primarily in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark)
- Work with assignments and projects within our information security team, like risk assessments, and internal/external audits Develop and manage security policies, awareness programs, and third-party risk processes
- Support security incident response and assessments of supplier and customer security
- Secure compliance with regulations such as DORA, EBA guidelines and other regulations
- Educate stakeholders, including key roles, end users and management
- Collaborate with business, IT, and compliance teams to embed a pragmatic, business-aligned approach to security
What You Bring
- Proven experience as an Information Security Officer or in a senior information security role as an employee or consultant
- Strong knowledge of information security frameworks (e.g. ISO/IEC 27001/2), risk management, and European financial regulations
- Strong documentation skills (security policies etc.)
- Knowledge of technologies and processes within IT and cybersecurity - IT-operations, cloud security (Microsoft Azure), and secure development practices
- Fluent in Swedish and English (Norwegian, Danish, or Dutch is a plus)
- Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
A bonus is if you also have certifications in information security (e.g. CISSP, CISM, ISO Lead Implementer) and/or experience working with IT frameworks like ITIL, COBIT
What We Offer
- A central role in a growing security team at one of Sweden's top financial advisory firms
- Exciting, varied tasks and initiatives across the Nordics
- A modern HQ in central Stockholm
- A culture that values initiative, analyses, innovation, and collaboration
- Continuous learning and development in a purpose-driven company focused on scalability and growth
We recruit continuously-submit your application today and be part of our journey!
Start Date: As soon as possible, by agreement
Söderberg & Partners is a leading non-bank provider of wealth management, corporate pension and insurance services in the Nordic region and the Netherlands. The company offers a wide range of financial services to a substantial and diversified client base that includes corporations, government institutions and individuals. Founded in 2004, the firm is headquartered in Stockholm and maintains offices across Europe. The firm ownership is divided between Mr. P-O Söderberg, the founders and management together with two of the world's largest financial investors - KKR and TA Associates.
