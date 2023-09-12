Information Security Officer
2023-09-12
Why work for Mölnlycke?
As part of Mölnlycke's next level of growth, we are accelerating our value creation, leveraging digitalization with new technologies, data, and a newly created internal IT organization. Looking to deliver increased customer focus, enhanced business collaboration and the adoption of a new DevOps operating model with end-to-end ownership of technology solutions across the organisation. This is a chance to have a real tangible impact within a global business and see how your work directly contributes to the shape of our technological future. You will be empowered to make a true difference, not only for Mölnlycke, but also for patients and health care professionals across the globe.
As part of our technological evolution, we are now looking for a highly skilled Information Security Officer with a proven track record of both establishing and improving Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), mainly focusing on process & policies but also the technology and dependencies. You will play a key role in implementing, maintaining, and further developing our ISMS, and driving the Information Security agenda inside the Global IT organization.
What can we offer you?
The opportunity to be a part of development and implementation of the global IT strategy including digital vision & mission and digital technology innovation roadmap.
The opportunity to make a positive impact on the healthcare sector by contributing with digital solutions for customers and healthcare professionals.
The opportunity to develop and maintain expertise in relevant areas including business processes, technologies, applications, and relevant data.
An attractive package including annual bonus, pension, health insurance and wellness contribution.
Flexible working hours and flexible work from home policy
Great colleagues in a global company with an open, friendly, and fair working atmosphere.
About you:
In this role you will own the maintenance and further development of our Global IT ISMS, based on ISO 27001. Further the role holder will lead activities related to ISMS Risk Management, Nonconformity Management, Internal Audit, and harmonisation of Management Reviews.
You will ensure that Mölnlycke is compliant with all IT Security related regulations and legislations affecting Mölnlycke, e.g., NIS2 Directive, Privacy, FDA. This is to ensure that the security requirements are understood and addressed through relevant IT and business processes and practices where applicable in line with our established ISO 27001 based ISMS through company's QMS. This is to help ensuring that we are protecting the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability of Mölnlycke's information assets.
You will work towards various IT engagements, initiatives, and projects with the principle to educate and create an understanding on the information security requirements and help interpret business demands versus risk and benefits from a security standpoint with the entire IT estate in mind.
This role is a permanent position, is a member of an integrated IT Risk, Security, and Compliance Global Team positioned at HQ in Gothenburg / hybrid, reporting to CISO / IT Director Risk, Security, and Compliance.
Given Mölnlycke's industry there are very strict laws and regulations to follow, and we expect the role to have insight and understanding of these as well as the alignment to the relevant Mölnlycke policies.
Key accountabilities for the role:
Own the maintenance and further development of the Global IT's ISMS, based on ISO 27001
Actively support / lead Information Security related policy setting and updates
Conduct Cyber Security Legislation Watch and ensure that current and new Information Security requirements from relevant legislations are addressed through our ISMS (e.g., FDA, NIS2, GDPR, MDR)
Offer Information Security related training and advisory services to IT and Business projects
Lead development, establishment, maintenance, and further development of Security by Design structures through SDLC
Lead the implementation of information classification
Collaborate with Mölnlycke's DPO on Data Privacy, Data Protection, and Record Retention initiatives on behalf of IT
Actively support / lead / follow up on Information Security related audits and improvement actions
Actively contribute to Mölnlyckes Information Security Improvement Program (MISP)
Actively support the OT, IoT, and SaMD (Software as Medical Device) related initiatives from an Information Security point of view
Work in close collaboration with other departments / functions, e.g. Legal, QA, People, IT Service Owners, and EA
If all that sounds appealing, then here is what we would like you to demonstrate:
M.Sc. Degree in Engineering/Computer Science/Information Technology or equivalate experience
Minimum 5 years of relevant security work
Preferred certified security professional within one or more areas such as CISM, and CISA.
Experience in implementing and following ISO/IEC 27001, is required
Good understanding of COBIT5, or NIST, NIS2 standards is highly appreciated.
Awareness from agile development and DevOps methods including understanding of end-to-end Software Delivery Lifecycle processes.
Good understanding of Privacy regulations and security requirements from, e.g. GDPR is desired
Awareness from FDA, MDR, Security requirements.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical solutions company. We design and supply solutions to enhance performance at every point of care - from the hospital to the home proven it every day.
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
