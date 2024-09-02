Information Security Manager
2024-09-02
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab is looking for an Information security manager.
As an information security manager at Saab, you will work in an international environment where advanced security threats are part of the everyday business alongside complex business environments and projects with high business impact.
In your role as information security manager, you will be responsible for driving information security at the product unit. The responsibilities includes both operational and administrative work around information security in general, information security demands in contracts, supply chain security and more. You will be a key player in raising security awareness for the business area.
Your main tasks will be:
Develop and maintain security policies, procedures, and guidelines supporting the development and maintenance of the ISMS.
Supporting the business continuity planning and IT disaster planning processes.
Lead our business continuity management by conducting risk assessments and preparing recovery plans in collaboration with various business units.
Support in the information Security awareness training program across the entire organization.
ISO27001 revision and implementation of new versions
Support the business in information classification and information security risk management.
Assist in answering customers regarding information security, including RFP: s and assist in evaluating suppliers.
Understand information management, including classification, risk analysis, IT architecture, technical infrastructure including cloud operations, proprietary software development, and open-source/third-party systems.
Your profile
Required skills:
• Swedish driving license
• Many years of documented experience of work in IT/IT security.
• Good knowledge of Swedish, both spoken and written.
• Experience in security protection planning.
• Experience in implementing and managing information security management systems according to standards such as the ISO 27000 series
• Experience in leading and running strategic information security work
• Experience with risk and vulnerability analyses, vulnerability management and protective measures
Meritorious:
• Experience in training others.
• Experience from work in the defense sector
• Authorized Security Manager and/or IT Security Manager.
• Experience of working with crisis management and incident management and reporting.
• Relevant certifications in the field of information security (eg CICA, CISSP, CISM).
• Experience with Crypto
You are a true team player, always focusing at the team results. Personal qualities will be of the outmost importance and it is paramount that you are trustworthy with strong ethics and personal integrity. You understand the need for balanced security in a business-driven environment. As an information security manager at Saab, you are likely to get in contact with classified information.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
