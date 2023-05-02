Information Security Auditor
2023-05-02
Audit Management within Saab Group Quality is an independent group-wide function with a global presence. We evaluate and give assurance on the governance, risk management and internal control framework of Saab.
Your role
As a member of our team, you will assess Saab's risk exposure related to technology and information/cyber security and contribute to the development of our audit strategy. You need to stay on top of the threat landscape, the regulatory environment, and how new technologies, new ways of working and a growing ecosystem alter Saab's risk posture.
You will participate in and lead audit assignments spanning areas such as cyber security, technology platforms, business applications, privacy, outsourcing/cloud, governance, risk management, and more. You will assist other teams within Saab Group to identify and assess technology related risk within business processes and perform integrated audit assignments. You will also provide guidance and support to the organization in the implementation and enhancement of controls. The team has a global reach so occasional travelling is part of the job. This employment give you the opportunity to work from all Saabs offices, depending on your home based location.
Your profile
The following qualifications that is needed:
* Genuine interest and proficiency in technology and information/cyber security
* Master's/Bachelor's degree in data/system science or equivalent experience
* Effectively communicate verbally and in writing in national language and English.
* Possession of, or willingness to earn, relevant certifications, such as CISA, CISSP, etc.
Experience in one or more of the following areas would be advantageous:
* Experience of IT audit, security testing, risk management or similar
* Industry standards such as ISO27000, NIST, CMMC, GDPR, etc.
* Third party risk management, due diligence and assessments/audits
* Utilize tools to perform effective control testing and continuous audit
* Conducting technology and information security risk assessments
As a member of the auditing team, you shall possess personal attributes to enable acting in accordance with sound auditing principles and be:
* Observant, i.e. actively aware of physical surroundings and activities
* Tenacious, i.e. persistent and focused on achieving objectives
* Decisive, i.e. reaches timely conclusions based on logical reasoning and analysis
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe.
Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems.
Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement and that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
If you are interested in what benefits you can take part of as an employee at Saab in Sweden, you can read more about them here.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
