Information Security Analyst
2023-01-06
Etraveli Group is a global platform for flights, an air technology company with a presence across all continents. We pride ourselves on being the fastest, most precise way to realize a travel plan, no matter the distance or complexity. We believe in the principle of 'Global Oversight with Regional/Functional Insight'. In practice this means we believe that risk management is best assessed and executed at the point closest to the actual risk, and with the insights and understanding of the unique business context.
The role
The Information Security Analyst will support the business units implementation of goals and objectives for the Etraveli Group's global Information Security and Risk Management (ISRM). The Information Security Analyst is a partner to the IT management, the internal audit team as well as operation groups, and will be a representative on internal security issues as well as with customers/partners when required. By combining understanding of the company's key assets, business requirements and the ISRM program you will address residual risks and recommend security enhancements.
You will report directly to Etraveli Group's Chief Information Security Officer and when needed act as on his behalf at meetings and likewise. The role closely relates to the core values of Etraveli Group:
40% Sense of urgency - Perform data gathering, synthesis, and develop solutions
30% Playing to win - Evaluate information and provide recommendations based on findings
30% Collaboration - Partner with teams to identify trends and resolve problems
Key Accountability & Tasks
Investigate security breaches and other cyber security incidents and determine root cause
Provide support to IT management regarding implementation of information security policies, procedures, and standards throughout the business and provide subject matter expertise on cyber threats
Deliver first level support on security requests in Business Group Programs and assist groups in risk mitigation and managing/preventing cyber incidents
Follow (and follow-up on) incident management procedures to ensure incidents are logged and mitigated
Review, update and follow-up on IT systems and policy documents
Provide regular and timely reporting on the information security status across the supported business groups
Research data security needs and requirements for current and future systems
Lead and implement the development of pragmatic solutions and the vulnerability management across Corporate Information Security
Proactively identify information security deficiencies or opportunities for improvement to better enable business security at the global level
Requirements
This role involves handling of sensitive personal and confidential information. You need a high level of personal integrity and strong sense of accountability.
Bachelors degree in Information Systems, Cybersecurity or Computer Science
Minimum 3+ years of demonstrated experience in a Cybersecurity position
Understanding of common standards (i.e.NIST and PCI-DSS)
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and preferably also in Swedish
Self motivated and willing to take on challenges while adapting to an ever-changing operational environment
Please note that for this position we are not sponsoring relocation and we will conduct a background check on final candidate.
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at an exciting company with grand plans and great expectations on an international arena. Working with us, you will always feel that you are trusted and that you can rely on others to help you. To work together as a team and feel that you are challenged in a way that will help you evolve within your profession. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business. You will have a flexible work schedule, work in a diverse environment and collaborate closely with your colleagues in Greece and Sweden. But not just that.
Office in the City - We are located on Regeringsgatan in central Stockholm, a stone's throw from public transport and lunch restaurants
Wellness allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident
We have a hybrid working model so once you are onboarded you have the flexibility to work from home two days a week
IATA card - Book hotels and other facilities cheap around the world
To kick the day off just right, we serve breakfast at the office every morning
