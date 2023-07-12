Information Modeller
2023-07-12
We are creative and tenacious. It is in our DNA. We love to tackle complex business problems in a way that no one else does. With a result that no one else delivers.
Now we are looking at further strengthening our team with you. Do you have experience in Business with a technology background? Are you curious and can think out-of-the box when needed? Do you have experience in managing customer dialogue in a senior setting?
Do you have the ability to frame a challenging problem and then have an idea how to solve it with technology? Are you interested in working in a wide competence area including development, specification, architecture managing a project and interact with clients?
We don't offer:
• 80h work week
• Ping pong table in the break room
• Middle management positions to be filled
• Creating powerpoint slides for your senior colleague
• A "fast paced environment"
• Hierarchy
• Micro-management
but we do offer:
• Entrepreneurial spirit and a can-do attitude
• Working in autonomous and non-hierarchic teams
• Being part of multiple competence teams with varied assignments
• Coaching from both mentor and other senior staff including CEO and Business Unit Head of Ortelius
• Having some of Sweden's largest manufacturing companies as clients
The day-to-day tasks vary from specifying a project, managing a team, work with pre-sale, hands-on development, running workshops. Our offering is unique and based on a combination of service and product.
Our ambition is to build a sustainable way of working for our employees. To enjoy working with us you need to be energized by working in teams, curious and comfortable taking initiative.
About you
As a person, you are someone who can be recognized by having a strong driving force in everything you do.
You are curious, exploratory and have a team spirit.
You need a Master of Science in Information Systems
You have relevant experience.
You need to be fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Last but not least, you thrive in an environment where you get the chance to make an impact with your work.
About Ortelius
We've been in business since 1999. Early on, we recognized that organizational effectiveness will go digital, and developed a platform, inorigo®, a tool for digitizing the company's collective intelligence, which in the meanwhile has proven to increase the value of the business of our clients.
We are a fairly diverse collection of individuals from around the globe, who each contribute with their unique experiences and characters. We often eat our lunches together and by turn take care of the Friday morning breakfast and since we are a small company, work life balance is especially important to us.
Other information
Start: September 1st 2023
Scope: Full time
Location: On site in Malmö, 1-minute walk from Triangeln station Ersättning
