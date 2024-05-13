Production Developer | Älmhult | Experis
Experis is a leading consulting firm in IT/Tech in Sweden and part of the global conglomerate ManpowerGroup. As a consultant at Experis, you get the opportunity to advance rapidly. We help you take the next career step in IT based on your unique talents. Together with your consultant manager, you will devise a plan that aligns with your career goals. With us, you have a secure employment and can look forward to exciting tasks and a network of friendly and competent colleagues.
Job Description
As Production Developer you will drive the development of lean processes, systems, and automation solutions, from design to deployment, and in alignment with internal frameworks, guidelines and legal requirements together with both business and IT development.
You will:
* In lead of the production development of lean processes, systems, and automation solutions that align with internal frameworks, guidelines, and legal requirements. This includes optimizing and improving IMC studios production processes at all stages, with a focus on increasing workflow efficiencies, reducing costs, keep the quality for customer and setting foundations for scalable operations.
* Support integration of new production workflows, tools, and standards/guidelines.
* Partner with project or initiative teams to understand and capture insights for current and future assignments and act as a bridge to improve new capabilities and overcome challenges in production work streams and related pipelines.
* Collaborate and co-create cross-function with key partners and stakeholders, capturing and sharing learnings with teams throughout the production and development process.
* Stay up to date with trends and best practices in GenAI, 3D or media landscape and explore innovations and their potential applications to better customer-oriented communication solutions.
Qualifications
We're looking for Production Developer who can consolidate and enhance production capability within content production development. This assignment is based in Älmhult and it is mandatory to be on site on a weekly basis.
You'll need:
* Knowledge and experience in project leading, production leading, agile scrum and OKR WoW.
* Understanding and experience with DCCs, i.e., 3D studio Max, Maya, Blender, Cinema 4D, Solid Works, and Realtime engines as well as production management tools such as ShotGrid etc.
* Understanding & knowledge in programming and scripting languages and its relevant management tools, such as Python, Java, Jira etc.
* Experience working in a high-volume production environment with tight deadlines.
* Experience working in a multicultural, creative, and inclusive work environment.
* Fluent in English (spoken & written)
