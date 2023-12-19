Industrialisation Manager
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Industrialisation Manager in Motala we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your industrialization expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to the Industrial Manager Nordics , In this dynamic position, you will work closely with your team of industrial engineers, and cross-functional teams on a daily basis.
You'll apply the industrialization processes and standards. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business and manage tools, industrialization, and industrial data.
You'll specifically take care of managing and improve the industrial performance of the unit /project by deploying lean tools and culture but also drive the make or buy (MoB) analysis to improve the project costs.
We'll look to you for:
Identify internal training needs. Help developing & implementing training
Ensure proper execution of industrial strategy in the operation
Give technical support to operations
Share & implement best practices with industrial network
Deploy & ensure compliance with central standards
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
DEGREE OR PASSION IN engineering or a technical background
Experienced manager in either a maintenance or production environment
Knowledge of industrialization tools and methods and techniques
Familiarity with implementing and managing Quality, Safety and Environmental systems
Fluent in Swedish and English
To succeed in the role
We are seeking a strong leader who can motivate and guide our team towards success. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of effective leadership, including setting goals and targets, delegating responsibilities, providing constructive feedback, and promoting a positive and productive work environment.
Excellent communication skills, the ability to make difficult decisions, and a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity are also essential traits for this role.
Your are used to works according to a clear process, organises and plans your work well, finishes what has been started and keeps to deadlines.
Candidates who progress to the first interview will be contacted in early January.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
