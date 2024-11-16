Industrial Worker
2024-11-16
We are now looking for industrial workers for our client.
Have you worked as an industrial worker or in a hands-on profession and are looking for an exciting new challenge? Are you inspired by being part of a start-up phase, shaping your role, having opportunities for development, and possibly taking on exciting assignments abroad?
Then this is the job for you!
About the job
As an industrial worker, you will work independently or together with a colleague under the supervision of our client's team leader. Tasks are performed following the provided instructions and approved work orders. The role requires a high level of personal responsibility and precision.
What skills are we looking for?
We are looking for individuals with experience in physical labor, such as carpentry or mechanics, where you are accustomed to handling various tools, e.g., grinders and other cutting tools. Other relevant experience from similar jobs is also welcome. We make individual assessments based on your skills, attributes, and how you can complement an effective team.
Good to have
• Previous experience in welding and industrial work is preferred.
• Valid welding certifications are a plus
• A valid B driver's license is required.
We believe that the ideal candidate enjoys working in a team, is humble, and thrives in a high-paced environment. You are flexible, detail-oriented, and solution-focused.
Application
The last application date is May 15, 2020. We conduct continuous selection, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
Welcome to submit your application by registering your CV and application at your earliest convenience, as the selection process is ongoing. Questions about the position can be directed to Recruitment Consultant Thomas Nergård at info@nordiskkompetens.se
