Industrial Phd Student Wasp (760199)
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-25
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Ericsson Research develops new communication solutions and standards. The organization has a responsibility to provide Ericsson with world-class system concepts, technology innovations, and methodology. Exciting and challenging opportunities are constantly crafted for our organization, which are motivated by the ongoing transformation into a society where everything that benefits from being connected will be connected.
Within Ericsson Research, Research Area Artificial Intelligence (AI) is responsible for pushing the AI frontiers within telecom, combining machine learning, reasoning methods, generative AI, and trustworthy AI tools, and techniques to drive competitive performing products and intelligent autonomous operations in large complex telecom systems.
Project and position summary:
Representation learning is a vital component of large language/sequence models. It implicitly captures hidden structures of input sequences and exhibits great performance when predicting the next token. Mobile networks can actively benefit from this capability thus ushering a new era of transmitters and receivers powered by AI thus reducing communication costs. Would you like to be a part of this revolution?
We are looking for an enthusiastic candidate with solid course track record and passion for research to conduct industrial PhD studies within the area of representation learning in semantic communication networks through a combined framework of self-supervised learning techniques with formal strategies from the Age of Information to introduce interpretability but also scalability and performance to this new communication paradigm.
What you will do:
• Join the Cognitive Automation team in Research Area AI in Stockholm working as an industrial PhD student. The job consists of 80% of PhD studies and 20% duties at Ericsson as a researcher.
• Be enrolled as a PhD student at Linköping University, under the supervision of Professor Nikolaos Pappas (https://liu.se/en/employee/nikpa02)
and Professor Zheng Chen (https://liu.se/en/employee/zhech93).
Expected starting date is latest June 2025
• Collaborate and interact with a diverse team of world-class researchers with different backgrounds and experiences to develop solutions and concepts for 5G+ and 6G network evolution with focus on AI.
• Disseminate results in top AI and telecom conferences.
• Engage with external ecosystem (academia, technology leaders, open source, etc.) to develop skills and enhance technology portfolio.
• Stay updated with the latest trends in research and technology, contributing with scientific publications, patents, and technology innovation.
The skills you bring:
• University master's degree in AI, computer science, electrical engineering, telecommunication engineering or similar area with strong graduation grades and be eligible to enroll in a PhD program.
• Availability of working and presence in Sweden full-time
• Excellent knowledge of AI technologies
• Required: Sequence modelling, Markov Decision Processes, Autoregression
• Plus: Self-supervised learning and Contrastive learning
• Programming skills in Python documented by projects
• Knowledge of wireless communication algorithms, hardware, or protocols is considered a merit.
• Knowledge in simulation or other modeling tools and methodologies is considered a merit.
• Positive attitude and creativity, as well as high interest in acquiring new knowledge and defining research studies
• Outstanding communication and presentation skills in written and spoken English
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
