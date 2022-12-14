Industrial PhD position in chemistry
2022-12-14
We are now looking to fill an industrial PhD position in synthetic chemistry within a Marie Skodowska-Curie Innovative Training Network
AstraZeneca and the Aarhus University will offer the PhD student a unique opportunity to gain world class knowledge and hands-on experience in various applications of medicinal chemistry and drug discovery at the forefront of biomedical research and development. The successful candidate will also participate in the network's training activities and work placements at the laboratories of the Aarhus University, Denmark and the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission, France. The degree will be awarded by the Aarhus University.
AstraZeneca R&D, Gothenburg, Sweden will be the Host institution for this PhD position.
Projects
The doctoral training positions advertised herein are to be filled at AstraZeneca R&D Gothenburg, Sweden in conjunction with the Aarhus University, Denmark (where the successful candidate will be registered for a PhD).
The research project will focus on the Development of late-stage and rapid carboxylation techniques with 14CO2 in drug development programs. The objectives of the project are:
* Investigate the application of carboxylation or carbonylation technology to produce a labeled peptides using modern methods. This project may progress from using bespoke starting materials to unactivated intermediates.
* Apply the developed conditions for late stage 14C labelling of pharmaceutically relevant peptidic alkyl carboxylates
The expected results are :
* New techniques for late-stage carbon-14 isotope labelling adaptable to drug development programs
* A detailed understanding of the steps involved in transition metal-mediated carboxylations.
* Fast carboxylation reactions with easy-to-prepare intermediates
Tasks include:
You will work together with other PhD students within the Isobiotics Consortium and will be included in a network-wide training and secondment programme. Travel for up to 10 months will be required.
Eligibility
* To be eligible for recruitment, you must - at the date of recruitment - be within the first 4 years of your research career and not possess a PhD or MD degree
* In accordance with the Marie Skodowska-Curie actions mobility requirements, candidates are only eligible for this position when they have spent no more than 12 months of their main activity (work, study) during the last three years in Sweden.
Requirements
* Master's Degree in chemistry or pharmaceutical sciences
* Excellent written and spoken English
* An excellent track record from previous studies, along with experience in organic synthesis or medicinal chemistry.
So, what's next?
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you! Welcome with your application no later than January 8th 2023.
For more information please contact recruiting manager, Charles S. Elmore at Chad.Elmore@astrazeneca.com
Where can I find out more?
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-04
