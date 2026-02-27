Industrial Engineer (1-3 years experience)
2026-02-27
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
, Arboga
, Karlskoga
, Hallstahammar
, Finspång
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will provide the technical backbone for designing efficient workstations, layouts, and operational flows in a distribution center environment. The focus is to ensure the future design is both efficient and scalable by combining time studies, space optimization, equipment evaluation, and analysis of ERP/WMS data.
Job DescriptionConduct time studies to define standard times, capacity needs, and staffing estimates
Create CAD layouts for storage areas, picking/packing stations, goods receiving, and internal transport flows
Assess ergonomic requirements and propose workstation designs
Identify needs for lifting aids, automation, and other equipment
Analyze ERP/WMS data to validate space requirements and workflow design, and to support equipment sizing decisions
Produce iterative and final CAD layouts, time study reports, workstation concepts, and data analysis summaries (e.g., SKU behavior and order profiles)
Compile an equipment needs list (e.g., lifting tools, packing tables, trolleys/carts, racking, storage bins, special machinery)
Provide input to total investment estimates
Requirements1-3 years experience as Industrial Engineer, Process Engineer, Logistics Engineer, or similar
Strong experience with time studies
Strong experience with CAD layout design (AutoCAD, SketchUp, or similar)
Strong experience with Lean methods (5S, SMED, value stream mapping)
Experience in warehouse or production workstation design
Experience selecting warehouse equipment (racking, lifts, conveyors, packing stations)
Experience analyzing ERP/WMS data to understand SKU velocity, transaction volumes, storage requirements, and picking/packing workload
Nice to haveWorkflow analysis and workstation ergonomics
Understanding of safety, ergonomics, and regulatory requirements
Ability to extract and analyze operational data (e.g., order lines, receiving volumes, storage dimensions, historical picking profiles) and connect findings to layout proposals
Operational knowledge of warehouse or manufacturing flows, including experience designing or improving goods receiving, picking strategies, packing benches, dispatch zones, or kit assembly stations
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Application deadline: 2026-03-06
https://jobs.avaron.se
