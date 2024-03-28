Industrial Development Manager - Stockholm
2024-03-28
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Industrial Development Manager in we're looking for in Stockholm, Motala or Västerås?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your industrial expertise in the sustainable mobility field of railway transportation!
You'll report to the Daniel Grönqvist (Head of Industrial) and work alongside a team of industrial engineers and technicians to ensure the best possible footprint development and industrial capability.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with the various functions at Alstom's repair centers in Västerås and Motala, as well as coordinating with central and regional functions.
We'll look to you for:
Driving the Make or Buy business cases to improve cost performance
Support bids and tenders by being responsible for the industrial scope
Identify and drive industrial CAPEX linked to "buy to make" and other strategic footprint perspectives
Plan and lead industrial development activities
Defining and pushing for a standard way of working and continuous improvement.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree industrial or Mechanical Engineering (or related fields) or equivalent technical qualification or high level of industry experiences in similar roles.
Knowledge of technical experience of industrial engineering: writing, and improving manufacturing and/or maintenance work instructions, line balancing, Lean Manufacturing, tooling management, work sequencing, and value stream management
Experience or understanding of the railway industry or other transportation/travel industries is a plus.
Strong initiative-taking and drive to get people to collaborate to achieve a common goal
Ability to prioritize and identify primary and secondary priorities
Excellent analytical skills and understanding how changing input affects output
Excellent communication, listening, presentation and writing skills
Fluent in English and Swedish.
We are looking for someone who can work from one of our offices in either Stockholm, Västerås, or Motala. Interviews take place continuously, so submit your application today.
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
