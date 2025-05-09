Industrial Designer Automotive Expert
Incluso AB / Grafiska jobb / Göteborg Visa alla grafiska jobb i Göteborg
2025-05-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We seek an Automotive Industrial Designer Expert
This is a 4-month contract with the possibility to be extended. Starting ASAP.
Position Description
Are you passionate about imagining and influencing the future through groundbreaking design? Do you want to bring the companys truck brands and our other business areas into the future? Would you want to be at the forefront of truly innovative, circular, modular, zero-emission, autonomous, and effortless vehicles and experiences? Do you have an innovative, efficient, and first principles mindset? Are you driven by showing what the future could be through bottom-up designs and visual storytelling?
What will you do?
As Senior Advanced Designer, you will have the responsibility for designing tangible visions of vehicle exteriors and interiors based on future customer needs and engineering prerequisites, etc.
You will be part of a highly skilled multidisciplinary Design team together with relevant internal and external stakeholders as well as external partners.
The position has three principal areas of responsibility:
Advanced Vehicle Design - Explore various design concepts and the synergies and consequences given the defined design space and engineering prerequisites. This includes Exterior and Interior design as well as other parts of the entire vehicle.
Architecture and Platform contribution - Be part of a team whose overarching goal is to push the limit, set the agenda, and be very specific about what are the future platform ingredients and their relationships. This will cover areas such as versatility, modularity, circularity, and longevity.
Advanced Design communication - It's of the highest importance to paint a larger picture of future customer contexts, use cases, future transportation solutions, business landscape, and larger ecosystems where the future physical vehicles on different horizons will operate.
You will also
Work integrated with the Chief Design Architect turning all stones and helping communicate Design intentions, Concepts, and Visions to engineering collaborators, CAST, and SPP.
Work closely with our truck Brand Design Directors to identify and secure future product needs and new possibilities.
Make occasional Advanced deep dives in other Business areas and Joint ventures.
Constantly inspire and challenge our global Design organization through daring and appealing vehicle designs and future transportation scenario visualizations.
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
Bachelor's degree or higher in Design
10 + years of experience in Vehicle Design within Automotive or Transportation design departments
Your familiarity with tools like Alias, Blender, and Photoshop.
Interest and experience in VR/XR for collaboration and decision-making
Fluency in Swedish is a plus.
As an accomplished Industrial/Transportation designer, you bring an insatiable drive to innovate and create novel concepts. Your approach involves challenging the status quo, thinking beyond the obvious, and maintaining a positive "we-can-do-it" attitude.
Your new colleagues
In this position, you will be part of an Advanced Design Team within a larger global design organization spanning sites in Sweden, the US, and France. Your team is a dedicated contributor to future product architectures, technologies, experiences, and larger eco-systems with the objectives of creating the safest, sustainable, efficient, and peace-of-mind transport solution products
Are you ready to be part of the most efficient movement of products and services that will make society prosper?
We look forward to receiving your application including your portfolio!
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Karin Persson karin@incluso.se +46 70 733 31 38 Jobbnummer
9331009