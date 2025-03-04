Industrial Control Systems Engineer
Overview
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day and we need you as an Industrial Control Systems Engineer. In the ICSE role, you will have an opportunity to work alongside a dynamic team of industry professionals across the Information Technology (IT) and Critical Environments (CE) spectrum within Microsoft 24x7x365 mission-critical datacenters.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I ICSE, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Copilot, Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development for all employees and offers trainings and growth opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion trainings and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Each day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
This role is based in Malmo, Sweden.
#COICareers
Responsibilities
Maintaining ICS (BAS/BMS/EPMS) availability, data quality, service and change management, reporting, and the security of all ICS systems in the Data Centers.
Site level ICS program and project management, and both govern and directly participate in the execution of global initiatives related to ICS systems.
Managing, servicing, and governing Microsoft's electrical and mechanical industrial control systems (ICS) to include servers, applications, networks, and device infrastructure deployed within Microsoft's 24x7x365 mission-critical datacenters.
Governing logical and physical access, approval, and permissions related to all ICS systems, networks, workstations, and servers that provide datacenter monitoring and controls.
Empowering a culture of safety and security in global datacenter operations by complying with CO+I's safety programs and policies and completing compliance knowledge assessments.
Developing positive working relationships with internal teams and external stakeholders.
Qualifications
Required Qualifications:
Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field AND years of technical experience in software engineering, network engineering, service engineering, or systems engineering
o OR equivalent experience.
While not required, we also look for the following Preferred Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or applicable field experience in Critical Environments, Electrical, Industrial, or Mechanical
Years of experience in an operational, mission-critical, 24x7x365 facility
Years of experience in the design and/or commissioning of Industrial Controls Systems (ICS) in datacenter critical environments including the Modbus and BACnet protocols.
Years of experience with the operation and maintenance of building electrical systems (Power distribution, grounding, fire alarm, and related controls systems) and mechanical systems (HVAC, Chilled Water, DX Refrigerant, Evaporative, and related controls systems)
Project management experience with a focus on agile methodologies.
Knowledge of construction techniques and terminology including the ability to read and interpret blueprints, construction drawings and documents is essential.
Ability to manage, prioritize and successfully execute multiple concurrent mission-critical infrastructure projects.
Ability to balance competing demands for resources and adapt to changing priorities.
Proven ability to deliver projects on-time and adherence to deadlines.
Provide meaningful and timely reporting for weekly success metrics.
Established understanding of Electrical Power Monitoring Systems (EPMS) and/or Branch Circuit Monitoring (BCM) and/or Building Automation Systems (BAS), and/or Battery Monitoring Systems (BMS)
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
