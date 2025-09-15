Indirect Tax Manager
2025-09-15
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
Are you a driven tax professional passionate about managing indirect taxes and applying theory into practice? Saab is seeking an experienced Indirect Tax Manager to ensure compliance with VAT, GST, and sales tax across multiple jurisdictions.
You will join a skilled tax team in a fast-growing company with increasing complexity. Your role involves participating in tax risk analyses focused on cross-border indirect taxes, developing tax strategies to reduce risks and costs, ensuring correct tax treatment in contracts, and driving process automation and digitalization for indirect tax related processes. The Indirect Tax Manager also collaborates closely with other group functions when assisting the business with expertise, support and advice.
In this role you will:
* Develop and implement tax strategies to minimize risks and identify opportunities for savings
* Monitor changes in tax legislation and asses their impact on the business and Saab's processes and systems;
* Collaborate with the finance team to ensure that our processes and system set-up enables accurate indirect tax accounting and reporting;
* Provide training and guidance to internal stakeholders on indirect tax matters;
* Support the tax team in general in relation to different projects and contribute to a continuous internal exchange of knowledge.
Location: The role is based in Stockholm or Linköping, Sweden, with occasional national or international travel.
Your profile
You are a proactive and self-driven professional with a keen analytical mind. You thrive in collaborative settings and are highly capable of managing your own projects and responsibilities. You have the ability to break down complex tax topics and present them clearly and logically to stakeholders at all levels.
You have:
* A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Tax Law or Finance
* Extensive knowledge of indirect tax regulations, primarily European, and the ability to interpret non-European indirect tax laws
* Proven experience managing indirect tax risks, preferably in a multinational environment
* Experience driving process improvements and automation
* Ability to clearly communicate complex tax topics at all levels
* Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken
Proficiency in tax software and ERP systems like Agresso (UNIT4) is an advantage.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds and brave pioneers. Together, we achieve the extraordinary. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures, and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors, and underwater systems. Headquartered in Sweden, Saab has major operations worldwide and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.
