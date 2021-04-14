Indirect Sourcing Manager / Procurement Manager - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
Indirect Sourcing Manager / Procurement Manager
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
About the position
The Indirect Sourcing Manager / Procurement Manager will be a member of a global Indirect Sourcing team, securing supply and delivering cost efficiency as well as additional value in sourcing programs by identifying and executing sourcing initiatives in the area of Indirect Sourcing. The role requires someone who can apply experience while adapting to new technology enabled ways of working. Based in the Gothenburg Sweden office, this role will lead projects supporting Nordic stakeholders as well as the global business as needed.
Daily tasks and responsibilities:
Reports to the Indirect Operational Sourcing Director, Europe
Drive sourcing initiatives within a complex Matrix Organization
Secure supply, deliver cost efficiency and additional value across indirect supply streams (FM, HR, Marketing, IT, A&P, R&D, Legal, IP, Tax, Financial Services)
Gather and analyze spend and price data to identify savings opportunities
Negotiate and implement pricing agreements, managing and improving supplier performance
Promote Sourcing and implement sourcing policies as standard business practices
Ensure usage of preferred supplier contracts in order to maximize results and to align with Indirect Sourcing supply stream strategies
Manage the supply base towards an optimal total cost approach & overall efficiency in delivering long term sustainable profitable growth
Negotiate agreements and manage contract lifecycle (e.g. supply agreements, joint development agreements, confidentiality agreements)
Work in close cooperation and alignment with Global Sourcing to ensure implementation and deployment of programs and initiatives around the globe
Maintain and demonstrate the organisation 's vision and values
Qualifications
University-/BA-/BS-College degree, Master is a plus
Strong business experience in a global team function and/or consulting industry
Competence in working strategically, demonstrated work history required
Ability to work seamlessly with projects across multiple categories/supply streams
High knowledge of contract law
Developed negotiation skills and assertiveness
Ability to drive change within a large matrix organization
Fluency in business English is a must (written and oral), second language preferred
Strong computer skills (MS Office, Ariba, SAP, Power BI)
Experience in supporting multi-functional projects in an international work environment with remote locations
Domestic and international travel may be required (subject to global and local travel restrictions associated with COVID 19).
Important for the personality job fit:
"Can do" mindset, with a strong interest in developing relationships with stakeholders
Action and goal-oriented team player with a high degree of self-management
Ambition to be a part of an international, highly engaged team
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the position
The assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be as soon as possible after agreement and initially last for 12 months with possibility of prolongation 12 more months.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Buyer, Purchaser, Procurement, Inköpare, inköp, purchasing, sourcing, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5691688
Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg
2021-04-14
Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Göteborg
About the position
The Indirect Sourcing Manager / Procurement Manager will be a member of a global Indirect Sourcing team, securing supply and delivering cost efficiency as well as additional value in sourcing programs by identifying and executing sourcing initiatives in the area of Indirect Sourcing. The role requires someone who can apply experience while adapting to new technology enabled ways of working. Based in the Gothenburg Sweden office, this role will lead projects supporting Nordic stakeholders as well as the global business as needed.
Daily tasks and responsibilities:
Reports to the Indirect Operational Sourcing Director, Europe
Drive sourcing initiatives within a complex Matrix Organization
Secure supply, deliver cost efficiency and additional value across indirect supply streams (FM, HR, Marketing, IT, A&P, R&D, Legal, IP, Tax, Financial Services)
Gather and analyze spend and price data to identify savings opportunities
Negotiate and implement pricing agreements, managing and improving supplier performance
Promote Sourcing and implement sourcing policies as standard business practices
Ensure usage of preferred supplier contracts in order to maximize results and to align with Indirect Sourcing supply stream strategies
Manage the supply base towards an optimal total cost approach & overall efficiency in delivering long term sustainable profitable growth
Negotiate agreements and manage contract lifecycle (e.g. supply agreements, joint development agreements, confidentiality agreements)
Work in close cooperation and alignment with Global Sourcing to ensure implementation and deployment of programs and initiatives around the globe
Maintain and demonstrate the organisation 's vision and values
Qualifications
University-/BA-/BS-College degree, Master is a plus
Strong business experience in a global team function and/or consulting industry
Competence in working strategically, demonstrated work history required
Ability to work seamlessly with projects across multiple categories/supply streams
High knowledge of contract law
Developed negotiation skills and assertiveness
Ability to drive change within a large matrix organization
Fluency in business English is a must (written and oral), second language preferred
Strong computer skills (MS Office, Ariba, SAP, Power BI)
Experience in supporting multi-functional projects in an international work environment with remote locations
Domestic and international travel may be required (subject to global and local travel restrictions associated with COVID 19).
Important for the personality job fit:
"Can do" mindset, with a strong interest in developing relationships with stakeholders
Action and goal-oriented team player with a high degree of self-management
Ambition to be a part of an international, highly engaged team
We will attribute great importance to personal suitability.
About the position
The assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be as soon as possible after agreement and initially last for 12 months with possibility of prolongation 12 more months.
Contact details
If you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:
Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
Welcome with your application!
Keywords
Buyer, Purchaser, Procurement, Inköpare, inköp, purchasing, sourcing, Gothenburg, Göteborg, Adecco
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Tillsvidare
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-14
Ersättning
Fast lön
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Adecco Sweden AB
Jobbnummer
5691688