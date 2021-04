Indirect Sourcing Manager / Procurement Manager - Adecco Sweden AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

Adecco Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-14About the positionThe Indirect Sourcing Manager / Procurement Manager will be a member of a global Indirect Sourcing team, securing supply and delivering cost efficiency as well as additional value in sourcing programs by identifying and executing sourcing initiatives in the area of Indirect Sourcing. The role requires someone who can apply experience while adapting to new technology enabled ways of working. Based in the Gothenburg Sweden office, this role will lead projects supporting Nordic stakeholders as well as the global business as needed.Daily tasks and responsibilities:Reports to the Indirect Operational Sourcing Director, EuropeDrive sourcing initiatives within a complex Matrix OrganizationSecure supply, deliver cost efficiency and additional value across indirect supply streams (FM, HR, Marketing, IT, A&P, R&D, Legal, IP, Tax, Financial Services)Gather and analyze spend and price data to identify savings opportunitiesNegotiate and implement pricing agreements, managing and improving supplier performancePromote Sourcing and implement sourcing policies as standard business practicesEnsure usage of preferred supplier contracts in order to maximize results and to align with Indirect Sourcing supply stream strategiesManage the supply base towards an optimal total cost approach & overall efficiency in delivering long term sustainable profitable growthNegotiate agreements and manage contract lifecycle (e.g. supply agreements, joint development agreements, confidentiality agreements)Work in close cooperation and alignment with Global Sourcing to ensure implementation and deployment of programs and initiatives around the globeMaintain and demonstrate the organisation 's vision and valuesQualificationsUniversity-/BA-/BS-College degree, Master is a plusStrong business experience in a global team function and/or consulting industryCompetence in working strategically, demonstrated work history requiredAbility to work seamlessly with projects across multiple categories/supply streamsHigh knowledge of contract lawDeveloped negotiation skills and assertivenessAbility to drive change within a large matrix organizationFluency in business English is a must (written and oral), second language preferredStrong computer skills (MS Office, Ariba, SAP, Power BI)Experience in supporting multi-functional projects in an international work environment with remote locationsDomestic and international travel may be required (subject to global and local travel restrictions associated with COVID 19).Important for the personality job fit:"Can do" mindset, with a strong interest in developing relationships with stakeholdersAction and goal-oriented team player with a high degree of self-managementAmbition to be a part of an international, highly engaged teamWe will attribute great importance to personal suitability.About the positionThe assignment is a concultancy position with employment at Adecco. Start will be as soon as possible after agreement and initially last for 12 months with possibility of prolongation 12 more months.Contact detailsIf you have questions about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter:Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se Welcome with your application!KeywordsBuyer, Purchaser, Procurement, Inköpare, inköp, purchasing, sourcing, Gothenburg, Göteborg, AdeccoVaraktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-14Fast lönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-23Adecco Sweden AB5691688