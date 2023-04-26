Inclusion & Belonging Project Manager - Talent Acquisition
2023-04-26
We are looking for an Inclusion & Belonging Project Manager - Talent Acquisition - for an international company in Gothenburg. Start is in June and this is a temporary position to cover for maternity leave until September 2024.
It's all about people
The company has always prioritized people in everything they do. Curiosity about others' needs is key to creating safe, personalized, and sustainable mobility solutions. If you believe in the power of people and share the respect for human-centered innovation, you'll thrive here. Surrounded by brilliant, curious colleagues all committed to making a difference. They are people who care about other people.
The Team
The Inclusion & Belonging Project Manager will be part of a new team within Talent Acquisition called Recruitment Operations. They are responsible for owning the recruitment process, workforce planning to forecast hiring needs, onboarding of new employees and ensuring all this is executed in an inclusive manner. The team is based in Sweden, however, the focus with the work is global and has an impact across the company's cars footprint globally. The team consists of specialists in the field of Workforce Planning, Data & Analytics, Inclusion & Belonging, working closely with the business, wider People Experience (PX) community, Talent Acquisition (TA) team and external stakeholders.
The company is now looking for an Inclusion & Belonging Project Manager to join the team to enable them to strengthen their workforce, with a focus on hiring the workforce of the future to the company. This role will be a consultant position, where the consultant will work from the HQ which is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
This is a temporary position to cover for maternity leave until September 2024.
What you'll do
As the Inclusion & Belonging Project Manager, you will work closely with internal stakeholders (Global Inclusion & Belonging Team, Global Talent Acquisition Team, PX Business Partners and wider PX community and the business) and external partners to implement programs and initiatives that align with the Volvo Cars vision for Culture, Inclusion and Belonging.
Execute on the inclusive hiring strategy in collaboration with stakeholders from within the Talent Acquisition Team.
Continue the work in analysis & reporting on diversity metrics to track progress and identify areas of improvement.
Partner with internal stakeholders to identify and prioritize areas of improvement in the recruitment process.
Manage projects within Talent Acquisition with an inclusion and belonging objective from initiation to completion ensuring timelines & priorities are met.
Analyze data to evaluate the effectiveness of diversity initiatives within TA and identify areas of improvement.
Facilitate training content and build on the content already created for hiring managers and recruiters to ensure the hiring process is inclusive.
Partner with the Talent Attraction team to support the employer branding efforts to expand the candidate pool.
What you'll bring
Proven record of driving projects within the space of Inclusion & Belonging
A few years' experience within diversity, inclusion and belonging with a focus on talent acquisition
Knowledge about diversity, inclusion and belonging best practices, including knowledge of current laws, regulations, and industry trends
Understand the latest research around the topics of diversity, inclusion, belonging and its impact on hiring.
Significant knowledge about unconscious bias and its impact on hiring
Ability to work individually and as part of a team
Creative problem- solving skills and the ability to think outside the box
This role requires fluency in English.
The company- Driving change together
The company's continued success is the result of a collaborative, diverse, and inclusive working environment. Today, they are one of the most well-known and respected car brands, with over 40,000 employees across the globe. With the company your career is designed around your skills and aspirations so you can reach your full potential.
By 2025, the company aims to sell 1.2 million cars annually, 50% of which will be electric vehicles and sold directly to customers through digital channels. Join them on the journey of a lifetime as they create the driving and electrification technologies of tomorrow.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in June and this is a temporary position to cover for maternity leave until September 2024.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
