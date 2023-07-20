Inbound Supply Manager to Ericsson
Adecco Sweden AB / Logistikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla logistikjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Adecco Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
As an Inbound Supply Manager at Ericsson, you will play a pivotal role in managing the inbound supply chain operations. You will oversee the efficient flow of materials and resources from our suppliers to our production units. This position offers an opportunity to contribute to Ericsson 's continued growth and esteemed reputation in the telecommunications industry.
In your role as an Inbound Supply Manager, your main responsibilities will include:
• Developing and optimizing inbound supply processes to ensure timely and cost-effective delivery of materials.
• Managing supplier relationships, negotiating contracts, and ensuring favorable pricing and terms.
• Identifying and resolving logistical challenges to maintain seamless operations.
• Optimizing inventory management to ensure the availability of the right materials at the right time.
• The position of Inbound Supply Manager is as a consultant via Adecco that is planned to start within immediate affect and go on for initial 6 months. For the right candidate there are great chances of extension.
About You
We are seeking a candidate with a proven track record in inbound supply management and a strong understanding of the supply chain. You should possess the ability to work strategically and operationally, adeptly handling complex challenges and priorities. Your analytical skills and sound decision-making abilities will be critical to your success in this role.
To excel in this position, you should have the following qualifications:
Bachelor 's degree in relevant or equivalent practical experience.
Previous experience in supply chain management.
Strong negotiation and communication skills.
About Ericsson
Ericsson is a global leader in telecommunications, providing cutting-edge technology solutions to empower communication networks worldwide. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Ericsson continues to shape the future of the industry, driving advancements in 5G, IoT, and cloud technology.
Contact Information
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please feel free to contact responsible recruiter via jesper.jenefjard@adecco.se
For any registration-related queries, please contact support via info@adecco.com
.
Welcome to submit your application!
Keywords
Inbound Supply Manager, Supply Chain Management, Telecommunications, Ericsson, Adecco Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ref-42438". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Adecco Sweden AB
(org.nr 556447-2677), http://www.adecco.se/ Kontakt
Business Manager
Jesper Jenefjärd Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Adecco Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7977191