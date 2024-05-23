Talent Acquisition & People Operations Specialist
2024-05-23
Fancy running recruitments while also developing HR skills? Then this role is for you! Quickspin is an award-winning games provider in the iGaming industry and part of the Playtech group. We're also famous for having a fun & friendly company culture. We're now looking for a Talent Acquisition & People Operations Specialist to join the HR team, on site in central Stockholm.
About the role
1. Talent Acquisition
About half of your role will be as a recruiter. Main focus will be on Quickspin entities (Sweden, Malta, Ukraine & Poland) and secondly any recruitment assigned to you from the global recruitment team. This way, you will be Quickspin's inhouse recruiter but also get to expand your knowledge in recruitments on a global level and learn from peers at Playtech. Among others, you will:
Be responsible for the entire recruitment cycle from start to finish; building relationships with candidates & collaborating with hiring managers, screen CV's and source candidates like software developers, graphic artists, mathematicians, game testers, producers, account managers and other support functions.
Create & post job adverts as well as social media posts for employer branding initiatives.
Manage our stakeholders within the recruitment field, such as LinkedIn, career site, ATS, candidate testing platforms and external job posting sites.
Support in reviewing and developing local policies, routines and strategies for acquiring new talent & remain compliant to local laws and regulations within the recruitment field.
2. People Operations
Apart from finding awesome candidates, you will also dedicate some of your time as a HR support function. Among others, you will lead our pre-boarding / onboarding, temp leave and offboarding procedures. Tasks vary from aligning with internal stakeholders, preparing kits & handbooks, provide HR information, and perform exit interviews. Other supporting tasks may include, but not limited to;
Being a super administrator in our HR tools.
Updating information & policies on our intranet.
Manage employees Work Visa application's (with external provider).
Updating KPI Sheets, changes & data retention records as part of GDPR & ISO compliance.
General support in HR tasks, questions & requests, as well as initiatives & events for employee engagement.
Qualifications
Fluency in English and Swedish.
1-3 years experience working with recruitment, preferably in an international environment.
Proven success independently sourcing tech talent via LinkedIn and executing different strategies to find hard-to-get candidates.
You have a can-do attitude, data driven approach and ability to take ownership of closing open recruitments.
The ability to build relationships with candidates as a company ambassador, promoting our jobs in an encouraging yet transparent way.
The ability to build relationships with employees as an aspiring HR professional.
A Bachelor's degree within the field of Human Resources, Human Sciences or other relevant field is meriting.
About us
We go by the vision of "We create Awesomeness" and that goes with everything we do - From supporting those who produce amazing games to creating a great work environment together. You will be surrounded by kind and corny people that are truly passionate about what they do, working in one of the most exciting industries there is. Being a part of the small but impactful Quickspin HR team, where you will have a close collaboration with our Office & Event Manager, currently led by the People & Culture Lead - you will be at the heart of our company where you will really be able to make a difference.
