In-Class Support/Fritids Teacher in PYP

Älmhult Municipality is in an expansive phase of development, and its population is growing like never before. We need employees who are committed to making an active contribution to the development of the municipality. Älmhult combines the advantages of a small town with a unique international atmosphere. It is easy to live here and most things are close by. Good communications make commuting easy.
IKEA has a strong hold in Älmhult and contributes a lot to our school when it comes to funding, but also in other interesting collaborations eg. through the Kids Lab, where students can support in their new designs.
The International School of Älmhult is a warm, friendly and welcoming school. We are truly international in many senses. There are 56 different nationalities and backgrounds represented amongst our students. We also strive to employ a diverse community of teachers. This year we can boast teachers coming from 34 different countries. We are an IB school, which means that we are progressive and work to develop the skills for the 21st century and prepare our students for an ever-changing world. ISÄ is a member of a newly founded Playful schools leadership network, as a pioneer school, that strives to inspire and to become more playful. In our teacher collaborations the next year's focus will be teacher inquiries connected to various learning needs. The school has developed and grown over the past five years, so we now have around 500 students. In 2017, we moved into our new home: a modern and eco-friendly building, with a lot of open space and light. The school is in the town of Älmhult, southern Sweden, which is a safe and convenient place for families to live.
WORK TASKS
If you are open minded to learn the progressive pedagogy and love to collaborate, ISÄ is the place for you!
At ISÄ, our vision is to inspire lifelong learning through collaboration, communication and taking positive actions in our environment. We are looking for teachers who can help us realise our vision in using inquiry based pedagogy of the IB.
As an afterschool/fritids teacher you will work with students between the ages of 6 - 12. Your responsibility is to ensure the children have a meaningful leisure time before, during and after school. This by creating and developing a safe and secure environment that attracts and challenges children to play and to learn. To do so, you work together in a small team of fritids staff. As an after school teacher you are responsible for the planning of and working in after school activities working as an in class support in the classrooms. You will also plan for and take part in break activities, attend required meetings/educations and work interdisciplinary with staff at the school and other schools.
QUALIFICATIONS
The successful applicant is an excellent, flexible and effective communicator in all forms of English - written and spoken. You have a Bachelors degree in teaching, preferably after-school pedagogue, or appropriate level of education (university or similar) that the employer values equal.
You also need to be able to:
• respond positively to change;
• collaborate effectively and
• work positively and effectively with staff and parents
Knowledge in the Swedish fritids curriculum as well as the IB PYP curriculum is preferred, as well as experience in working at an International After School Programme.
Permanent position may be available for the applicant with the preferred qualifications.
OTHER
Before employment, a copy of your criminal record is required.
