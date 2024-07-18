Implementation Specialist & Commercial Business Controller - Gothenburg
Join our clients team as an operational representative for Business Controlling, where you'll play a key role in program activities, participate in operational forums, and manage activities and issues to ensure seamless integration. With expertise in Business Controlling, significant SAP implementation experience, and strong technical knowledge, you'll bring analytical skills and exceptional teamwork to drive success.
What you will do:
• Represent Business Controlling in various program activities, including fit/gap workshops, solution design demonstrations, and user acceptance testing.
• Operational Forums: Participate in operational forums to oversee program progress and ensure coordination of activities among different teams.
• Activity and Issue Management: Keep a detailed list of activities and issues for the Controlling team to ensure timely completion and integration into the program.
Who you are:
• Business Control Expertise: Demonstrated experience in Business Controlling, with a thorough understanding of finance and controlling processes.
• SAP Implementation Experience: Proven experience in SAP implementation programs or significant experience as an SAP user.
• Technical Knowledge: In-depth knowledge of SAP modules, such as COPA (Controlling and Profitability Analysis), master data management, WBS (Work Breakdown Structure), and accounting.
• Analytical Skills: Proficient in marginal analysis and other financial analysis techniques.
• Operational and Team Skills: Excellent operational skills with a systematic approach to problem-solving. Strong team player with outstanding cross-team collaboration abilities.
Why you should apply:
Join a dynamic team where your expertise in Business Controlling and SAP implementation will be crucial for our success. Your contributions will directly impact the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations, providing you with the opportunity to make a significant difference.
Start: September 1, 2024
End: January, 2025 (with possible extension)
Length: 5 months
Location: Gothenburg
If you believe you're a suitable match, please don't hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible, as our selection process and interviews are currently underway!
About us:
Nutshell Consulting focuses on providing full- service services for customers within the finance area. With us, the individual is at the center regardless of who you are - employee, partner, or customer. We are constantly on the lookout for new talents who want to create a change.
At Nutshell, you are offered a competitive salary, great benefits, and a dynamic work environment where you can challenge yourself. With our network of experienced consultants, you as a customer get a perfect match for every assignment. We optimize your finance function with our comprehensive range of services for finance. We are here to support and improve your operations.
