Implementation Project Manager for a medtech company
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We're looking for a project manager in a fast-growing company with strong technical insight and a passion for processes and customers. You will lead implementation projects at the intersection of tech, data, and logistics. Read more below!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Project Manager on behalf of our client. The assignment is full-time, starting immediately and running until January 12, with the possibility of extension.
Our client, a medtech company in the pharmaceutical industry, provides digital solutions to large companies and logistics partners to ensure full visibility and control of product transport - from production to end customer. They combine hardware with software that collects, analyzes, and visualizes data in real time. In doing so, they help their customers ensure quality, comply with regulations, and reduce waste.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Project Manager, you will play a key role in helping clients implement and effectively use our client's system. You will lead implementation projects from configuration to rollout and act as the link between the customer's technical teams and our internal developers, architects, and tech leads. You ensure that meetings are held, action points are followed up, and that the project stays on track through to launch.
The role is both coordinative and structuring, entering at a stage where many processes and templates still need to be established. Your main responsibilities will include:
• Managing and coordinating ongoing implementation projects with global clients
• Leading recurring customer meetings, following up on actions, and documenting progress
• Ensuring that technical configuration, integrations, and user training are properly planned and executed
• Developing and improving templates, processes, and project methodology for future implementations
• Acting as a facilitator between the client and internal teams - creating structure, clarity, and progress
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience in project management or implementation projects, preferably within tech, logistics, or life science
• Thrive in a fast-paced environment where not everything is defined - you enjoy creating order and structure
• Have strong technical understanding and interest
• Excellent command of English, both spoken and written, as it is used daily
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience with software implementations in a B2B environment
• Degree in Information Systems, Industrial Engineering and Management, or another relevant technical field
We are seeking a structured and responsible Project Manager who thrives in environments where not everything is defined. You take initiative, create clarity, and drive projects forward while collaborating across teams. You are proactive, question when needed, take ownership of unclear responsibilities, and build strong relationships internally and externally, representing us professionally to key clients.
A background check will be conducted prior to employment.
Our recruitment process
Our selection process is continuous. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a DI Gasell company delivering temperature monitoring solutions to large pharmaceutical companies globally, focusing on life science and pharmaceutical logistics. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15115062". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9552092