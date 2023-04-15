Impact Investment Analyst - Swedfund
2023-04-15
Motivated to advance your impact analysis skills and contribute to international development through sustainable investments?
Attracted by the prospect of working with development finance across multiple sectors and geographies to-
fight poverty
reduce inequality
support climate change mitigation, adaptation and resilience!
Swedfund is looking to appoint an Impact Analyst to join their Impact & ESG team, supporting the implementation of Impact throughout their investment cycle across sectors and geographies.
• This role will be based in Stockholm.
Role associated tasks:
Active participation in Impact Due Diligence work, incl. Impact analyses and assessments, modelling/measurement, partake in Due Diligence meetings and site visits (abroad), and negotiations
Particpate in Impact Active Ownership work, involving various tasks such as supporting data collection, impact assessments, contributing in portfolio monitoring and active ownership meetings via site visitations(abroad) and participation in value-creation projects.
Actively participate in the exit process
Produce presentation material, reports, documentation
Manage procurement and interaction with consultants
Support development and implementation of thematic Impact & ESG areas
Requisite Skills & Knowledge
Relevant candidates will display high levels of proficiency in MS Office applications, with an emphasis on Excel and PowerPoint. The role has a highly global focus so professional levels of English is a must as the role will entail complex analyses and interaction across international multi-sector teams. Previous exposure and knowledge of Impact frameworks, modelling and effect assessments is highly meritorious.
The role requires strong analytical skills, ability to implement projects and capacity to cooperate across multi-sectoral teams. Relevant candidates should be development-oriented, have high integrity and high communication skills.
Qualifications
Relevant academic background to international development, sustainability or impact investing, MBA, MSc or equivalent advanced degree
Experience from financial sector/investment processes, industry, consultancy or development finance/aid within relevant fields
Experience from areas related to Swedfund's operations such as related sectors, thematic areas, geographies or instruments
International experience is a merit
You will be part of a unique organisation where you will interact with highly competent and driven colleagues with a collective purpose of eliminating poverty through sustainable investments.
About Swedfund
Swedfund was established in 1979, and has ever since invested in businesses, financial institutions and funds. They are a long-term and active investor focused on supporting sustainable growth of investee companies. Swedfund's investments are mainly focused in Sub-Saharan Africa and certain regions of Asia. At the end of 2022, Swedfund had 64 investments..
Empowered by a staff of 73 and headquartered in Stockholm with local offices in Nairobi and Abidjan, Swedfund is the Swedish Government's Development Finance Institution (DFI) for impact investments in developing countries. With a mission is to fight poverty by investing in sustainable businesses - "a developed private sector contributes to stable societies and reduced poverty".
Questions and contact
