Image Analyst to Antaros Medical

Antaros Medical AB / Apotekarjobb / Uppsala2020-03-03Are you interested in an innovative company characterized by an entrepreneurial and inspiring spirit? A company, where you would be valued for your competence, ideas and creativity? A place, where relations and trust are keys to success and where we all value having fun while doing a meaningful job? If this sounds interesting, we may have the perfect offer for you.At Antaros Medical, we are pioneering imaging methodologies, such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET), to design and deliver clinical studies for decision making and differentiation in drug development. We are based in the BioVentureHub in Mölndal and in Uppsala Science Park, Sweden and recently, we opened a subsidiary in US.Since we are growing, we are now looking for an Image Analyst to join our Corelab Team in Uppsala. As an Image Analyst, you will be responsible for delivering high quality measurements and analyses of the imaging scans from the MR and PET investigations, which is a core output from our company. The job also includes quality control of such images and communication with imaging centres on image quality. The job environment is highly focused on research and technical development and requires collaboration within the internal project team as well as with the national and international clients and imaging centres.As Image Analyst, your main responsibilities will be:Quality control of the imaging scans and related documentation from the MR and PET investigations in the clinical trialsSegmentation and analysis of the imaging scans from the MR and PET investigations including documentationCompiling results from image analysis and report back to clients according to agreed timelinesDevelopment, maintenance and archiving of study documentationDesired qualifications and skills:At least high school grade or equivalent, preferably in natural scienceAn interest in imagingDemonstrated computer proficiencyAttention to details is key to success in this positionFlexibility and ability to handle multiple tasks to meet deadlines while delivering high quality work in a dynamic research environmentGood knowledge of spoken and written Swedish and EnglishUnderstanding of and/or experience from working with clinical trials is an advantage including knowledge of ICH-GCPMore informationFor more information about the position, please contact Alexandra Roberts, Corelab Manager, 073 247 1764.Please submit your application via this link with a short personal letter and your CV included, no later than April 4.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2020-03-03Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2020-08-20Antaros Medical AB5130522