IFS Technical Consultant/Developer
2023-05-03
As Pagero's business grows we are extending our use of our ERP system IFS Cloud.
We are looking for a talented software professional to be part of the ERP Team in Sweden. The team supports maintain, develop, and support an installation with over 600 uses globally.
What you'll need to do:
Gather and understand requirements and design solutions.
Develop new customizations.
Troubleshoot and correct existing customizations.
Contribute to upgrade related activities.
Integration to other business systems.
What we are looking for:
Bachelor/Masters degree in Software Engineering
3+ years of software experience working with IFS Applications.
Very good knowledge of IFS development platforms and tools, preferably in IFS Cloud.
Excellent teamwork and communication skills.
Developing new features / customizations that sit seamlessly on top of IFS Applications.
Troubleshooting and correcting issues in IFS Applications and customizations.
Configurations in IFS Application 10 and Cloud.
Report Designer reports.
Experience in IFS customer implementation and upgrade projects is an advantage.
Strong problem solving and troubleshooting skills.
Strong understanding of software engineering tools and practices.
What we offer:
We believe that the power of Pagero is the synergy between our people and our capabilities. We offer you the opportunity to grow your career in an inspiring and international environment.
We also offer you:
A competitive monthly salary
30 days of vacation annually
Participation in Pagero's hackathon week at an offsite location
An annual fitness subsidy of 2500 SEK
Discounts on gym memberships, massage, and a handful of yearly offers
Dynamic global working environment
A position where you can make a difference
Additional information
Scope: Full-time (6 months probationary period)
Starting date: By agreement
