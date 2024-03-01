IFS Developer for Aerospace and Defense Company
Our client is seeking an experienced IFS Developer to join their team! This is a one-year consultancy contract that will start ASAP.
About our Client:
Our client is Sweden 's leading aerospace and defense company, where innovation meets excellence. With over eight decades at the forefront of pioneering technologies, they empower 20,000 talented individuals to constantly push the boundaries of technology for a safer, sustainable, and equitable world. Focused on meeting evolving needs, they stand as a symbol of innovation and integrity to enhance global security.
About the Role:
Our client is currently seeking an experienced IFS Developer (IFS Utvecklare) to join their team. This pivotal role involves working within the Group IT department and contributing to the development and maintenance of applications using IFS tools and technologies.
Key Responsibilities:
* Develop and maintain applications using SQL+, PL/SQL, .Net (C#), Java, and Crystal Reports.
* Contribute to the development of IFS Cloud (post IFS10) and older systems.
* Collaborate on integrations and migrations.
Skills Required:
* 3+ years of experience as an IFS Developer.
* Proficient in SQL+, PL/SQL, .Net (C#), Java, and Crystal Reports.
* Experience with IFS 's new interface Aurena is advantageous.
* Background in working with integrations and migrations.
Why Join Us?
* Be part of a dynamic team contributing to the development of IFS Cloud and older systems.
* Work in a challenging environment with opportunities for professional growth.
Sounds interesting?
If you possess the required skills and experience, we invite you to apply. Please note that ongoing screening will take place, and the position might be filled before the application deadline.
