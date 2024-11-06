Identity & Access Management (IAM) Mainframe Expert
2024-11-06
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID:26791
At Nordea, we know our customers' needs are changing - and are deeply committed to meet them with the financial solutions of tomorrow. We are working in an environment where we are creating and harnessing the power of technology - one where you can make an impact. So bring your skills, ideas and unique background.
Are you our new IAM Mainframe Expert?
We are looking for a Mainframe expert that can bridge gap between the IAM/IGA disciplines and the Mainframe platforms. This is an opportunity for you to work within a diverse and complex area and to use your prior experience from both areas to influence our future security setup within this area.
With us, you will find plenty of opportunities to grow and make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the IAM Governance and Strategy team where we protect and de-risk the bank within Identity-, Access- and Privileged Access management. We add value by securing and optimising Nordea's IAM/IGA setup. We continuously improve and safeguard our customers data against potential threats and misuse through our governance, architecture and process ownership.
As an IAM Mainframe Expert you will be responsible for ensuring that the relevant platforms are controlled and compliant according to regulations and future demands.
What you will be doing:
* Develop and update our current integration between our chosen IAM solutions and the Mainframe platform
* Collaborate with Nordea's Mainframe Department and act as an IAM advisory
* Develop and update our current Role governance and process capability
* Work closely together with IAM Architects advising them on functionality and best practices
* Through GAP-analysis transform the requirements set by our regulators into plans and roadmaps
* Design and document IAM governance requirements and controls
* Work closely together with our cybersecurity colleagues
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we expect you to share with us.
To succeed in this role we believe that you:
* Have 5+ years of experience working within the Mainframe area
* Have 3+ years of experience working within the IAM area
* Have previous experience from either a similar role or consulting company
* Are ambitious and self-driven and fueled by delivering high quality changes
* Are able to lead and drive other stakeholders
* Thrive as a workshop facilitator and enjoy bringing your own expertise to play
* You personally lead by example using Nordea's vision, values and leadership statement
Location
The position can be placed in Sweden (Stockholm), Finland (Vallila) and Poland (Gdynia).
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next Steps
Submit your application no later than 01/01/2025. Please be informed that interviews and selection will be conducted on a rolling basis. Kindly also note that a background check might be conducted.
For more information, you are welcome to reach out to Lasse Berget, Lasse.Berget@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are!
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
