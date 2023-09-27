Identity and Access Management Operations & Delivery Specialist
2023-09-27
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Do you have experience in Identity and Access Management and stay updated within On Prem Active Directory, Azure Active Directory and other identity related techniques? Epiroc IT is looking for a driven person to our IT team, that can turn challenges into possibilities!
Your team
The department you will be joining interacts with several people across the world daily and collaborates within the team regularly to ensure a common focus and agile execution. Within the Infrastructure team, we strive to work outside of any "silos" and with a common vision to constantly improve the landscape we are responsible for.
Your mission
As the Identity and Access Management Operations & Delivery Specialist, you will work both strategic and operative. You will be responsible for the operations and delivery while assisting the Identity and Access Management Operations & Delivery Team Leader to secure a stable and well supported IAM environment. Deliver world class services to the business that are geographically spread equally around the globe.
Your mission will be to optimize or change existing solution(s) in line with Epiroc IT strategy and security policy and work closely with other service areas to optimize IT services efficiency and end-user experience. To actively reduce manual processes and routines in favour of automation and self-service will also be part of the work. You will contribute to the roadmap for each of the components in your service area, as well as safeguard operations at all times.
You will also be responsible for the documentation of processes and routines as well as to ensure global adoption of routines and guidelines.
Your profile
You have a university degree in relevant fields or similar competence developed through working experience. You have at least 5 years of experience with in Identity and Access Management, and at least 7 years of experience within the IT industry. Because we are a global company and you will have many contacts around the world, we see that your English, verbal and written, is fluent.
You have a proficient understanding of IT technical components and processes, and how to improve and develop them. You have thorough experience managing an On Prem Active Directory ecosystem (Administration, Recover, Deploy), and Azure Active Director. A capabilbi Azure authentication practices ( B2C, B2E, B2B, Application proxy, Logic apps) and very good knowledge/implementation of Identity and Access Management practices (PIM,PAM,RBAC), mainly within a Microsoft environment and in Cloud authentication functions. Microsoft Identity Manager, Scripting, Certification Management is advantageous.
We value committed team players who like to work with new technology, share knowledge, build relations and to continuously learn and develop. We are looking for someone with a helpful and humble attitude, sense of urgency and willing to walk the extra mile. Your work is influenced by your innovative mindset, attention to details and ability to adapt. We believe you are well-structured, self-propelled and service-minded with strong analytical and administration skills.
Location and travel
This position may be located near the following offices: Sweden (Orebro or Sickla), Czech Republic (Prague), Germany (Essen), Estonia (Saue), France (Cergy Pontoise), United Kingdon (Hemel Hempstead), South Africa (Johannesburg), UAE (Dubai), Turkey (Istanbul).
Occasional travel is required.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 27th October 2023.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Brendan Clarke, Manager IT - IAM, brendan.clarke@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact:
Zuzana Kalivodova, Recruitment specialist, zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
