Connectivity Hardware Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-01-05
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who We Are:
At Connected Experience, everything we do starts with people. Our human-centric focus sets us apart from other car companies and is the main motivation behind all our creations. If you want to be part of a mission to simplify people's lives, we invite you to join us. Grow alongside qualified professionals who are committed to making a meaningful difference.
Connected Experience is where you become a key contributor to the next generation of Volvo premium cars. Collaborating with engineers worldwide, you and your team will create innovative connected car technology, enhancing the lives of people by making them less complicated and more enjoyable. Our daily endeavors involve transforming ideas into innovations that meet the high standards of future vehicles.
The wireless hardware team specializes in developing products across various radio frequency technology areas, including 3G/4G/5G communication, V2X, telematics, NFC, and UWB/BLE. This encompasses all wireless technology necessary for creating a seamless, always-connected experience. To fortify our team, we are seeking a Connectivity Hardware Engineer with expertise as a group design leader (GDL), focused on developing hardware for integrated connectivity modules. In this role, you will be responsible for Electric hardware ECU development for next-generation connectivity ECUs and wireless keys.
What You'll Do:
As a Connectivity Hardware Engineer, you will be an integral part of a cross-functional agile team, working alongside Product Owners, Electronics Engineers, and hardware leaders. Your responsibilities include ensuring product quality through leading design reviews, supporting continuous quality and certification development, collaborating with experts and engineers, reviewing test plans, evaluating test results, and working with design prerequisites and specifications. Deep dives into the electronic and mechanical aspects of the hardware are part of your assignment.
Your role involves close collaboration with design and manufacturing partners, contributing to an international team to ensure the development of Connectivity hardware and wireless keys. Leading hardware development, securing base concept requirements, and coordinating with development partners, in-house development, and validation activities are crucial aspects of this position.
Who You Are:
As a team player with a genuine interest in technology, you bring a curious mind and an understanding of product development, preferably with experience in the automotive industry. We value great team players who show respect for others while also being able to challenge and express opinions with clarity. Your ability to work independently, take initiative, and your fast learning capability with an analytical and solution-based mindset are highly regarded. Your education background in embedded electronics hardware or electronics hardware design, or equivalent skills gained through experience in these areas will be a valuable asset to the team and the organisation. Adidtionally, experience with FMEA, DV/PV tests, ISO-TS is also something that will land you in the role smoothly.
