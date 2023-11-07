Identity Access Management Analyst- IAM
Company Description
H&M Group is on an exciting journey to meet and exceed our customers' expectations today, tomorrow, and in the future. Rapid technological development and new customer behaviours are transforming the fashion retail industry. To cater to the individual needs and desires of our millions of customers, our tech organisation delivers solutions for the entire value chain for all our brands.
To provide a secure, trustworthy, and always available experience to our customers, we are now transforming the way we address the continuously evolving and complex cyber security threats and risks. To do this we have created a new Tech Centre focused solely on managing Cyber Security for all our brands and majority investments. Within this Cyber Security Tech Centre, we have a unit that focuses on Cyber Security Engineering, with the mission to protect our customers, colleagues, and company by establishing and managing safe and secure technology use.
This is a unique opportunity to be a part of our global Identity & Access Management (IAM) team and drive our delivery and services portfolio for Enterprise Identity & Access Management throughout the whole H&M Group and all our brands.
Job Description
The role of an Identity and Access Management Analyst is to work with various departments within an organization to help drive identities and access control initiatives in support of internal policies, regulatory compliance, and industry standards. The IAM Analyst can work with and focus on different aspects of IAM, e.g. analyst, engineer and administrator.
You will provide expertise and guidance to various business units and works closely with IT and cybersecurity to gather identity and access management requirements to design and implement identity and access controls across all systems in support of IT and cybersecurity strategies.
Responsibilities
Enforcing company policies and procedures related to identity and access management.
Monitoring user activity in the Identity and Access Management system.
Planning and enforcement of disaster recovry and business continuity planning.
Reporting on identity and access management system activity.
Identifying and addressing identity and access management issues.
Maintaining up-to-date knowledge of identity and access management best practices.
Documenting IAM processes and procedures.
Update and maintain the IAM system according to changes in the organization's business needs.
Troubleshoot, identify, and resolve technical Identity and Access Management related issues.
Assess and manage risks to the effectiveness and security of the IAM system to protect against evolving threats.
Design, develop, deploy and maintain identity and access management services and applications, including:
local and federated authentication and authorisation systems
their backend directories, and databases
Identify opportunities for improving the IAM strategy, policies and processes
Investigate records of user actions and system processes when a security incident is suspected to have occurred
Assess and manage risks to the effectiveness and security of the IAM system
Coach other members of the organization on the best practices that should be followed in identity and access management.
Qualifications
Application of Authentication & Authorization principles and processes
Application of LDAP\Active Directory services, MFA, risk-based authentication and privileged access management
Application of cyber security principles such as Least Privilege and Separation of Duties
Auditing user and process access, including interpreting system logs
A strong driver for IAM process change and implementation initiatives.
Experience in one or more of the following fields: Active Directory, Azure AD, PAM/PIM, scripting, third-party IAM solutions.
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount cards, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
H&M Group is a value-driven company that wants to lead the way to a more inclusive environment. We are committed to creating an inclusive & diverse workplace with a dynamic and innovative culture.
We welcome your application regardless of who you are, where you're from and what you like.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, perspectives, and skills.
We welcome all applicants to strengthen our innovative and diverse culture. Så ansöker du
