ICT Technical Project Engineer
2023-11-07
Job description
We are looking for an ICT Technical Project Engineer for a close-knit team at Destiny. Are you real tech savvy and someone who is used to working with projects? Are you familiar with Microsoft 365 Suite, Azure and Windows Server? And are you up-to-date with the latest technologies? Then we are looking for you!
Responsibilities
Your working week in a nutshell:
On Monday, you start with a week start in which you can indicate agenda items. Matters that do not follow the standard process are discussed here. Project responsibilities are also assigned within the project. If you are a the appointed project coordinator, you supervise the project from A to Z and ensure that those involved are well informed. If you get stuck, you call in help and you spar with your colleagues about the roadmap. Flexibility is desirable here, because priorities can change quickly. You will therefore be given a great deal of freedom in your work, but you can always fall back on experienced colleagues and a very committed manager. Depending on the project and activities, you will travel between the various offices and countries.
What are you going to do as ICT Project Engineer?
You are good at carrying out projects and activities independently, keeping an overview of all your tasks
You have demonstrable work experience as a (technical) project coordinator or have participated in projects
Besides working on (large) projects, you are also willing to help and support colleagues with issues
You find it challenging to investigate and solve technical problems
Due to your current knowledge and experience, you have made this position your own within a short period of time
What do we offer?
Working for Destiny Group for the different countries and offices;
A good salary in line with your education and experience
A laptop and telephone of the company
Development opportunities within a fast-growing, international organisation
Internal and external training
Group and health insurance
Welcome with your application!
Selection takes place continuously and we want your application as soon as possible. In this recruitment we are collaborating with Randstad Technologies, for questions about the role contact responsible recruitment consultant Julia Rhönnstad, 0729872754, julia.rhonnstad@randstad.se
Qualifications
What do we expect of you?
You have a higher professional education (HBO) work and thinking level with at least 5 years of relevant work experience
You do not mind travelling between the locations (Västerås)
You can work well independently and can keep an overview of all your tasks
You have demonstrable knowledge of various ICT products and technologies. Amongst which: Microsoft products, MS Azure, M365 Suite, Powershell, Windows Server 2012-2019, Windows 10, LDAP, Radius and NPS
You have experience with scripting and automation in combination with various Microsoft services
Preferably you also have a good basic knowledge of managing networks
You are good in English, French is meritorious
About the company
Our motto is to drive the future in business telephony and this is something we live by every day. We are constantly working to develop the services we have to make them better, safer and easier to use. In addition, we develop new features, both on our own and together with partners, to simplify the working day for our end users.
In order to drive development, we know that we must have the best talents to help. Therefore, we have had a great focus on recruiting the sharpest minds on the market. Something we really think we have succeeded in.
Now we are taking big steps into Europe with a focus on UCaaS and CPaaS, where our strong platform will help our Wholesale partners take business telephony to a new level. Ersättning
