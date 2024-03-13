ICT Engineer within IT Security to Rosersberg!
Are you passionate about IT security and ready to make a difference? We are currently seeking an experienced ICT Engineer, on behalf of our client, to join the team in Rosersberg!
About the role
In this role you will serve as the primary point of conduct for IT security tasks, issues, and investigations. You will provide assistance with security training for staff, covering topics such as media handling, handling of external visitors, and best practices for working in high-security areas. Additionaly, you will support network scanning activities and take proactive actions to address vulnerabilities.
During
this assignment, you will be employed as a consultant through us at
Ed:Za.
Requirements:
5+ years of IT Engineering experience, preferably in a telecommunications context
Strong understanding of IT security principles and practices.
Experience in handling security incidents and conducting investigations.
Proficiency in network scanning tools and vulnerability management.
Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to interact with customers
As a person, you are communicative, detail-oriented, and enjoy problem-solving. You are also a team player who enjoys collaborating with oters, is humble, and welcomes feedback.
Welcome with
your application!
The recruitment process will be
conducted by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions or concerns related to the
position and the process, you are welcome to contact us. Så ansöker du
