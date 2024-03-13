Chief Security Officer
Chief Security Officer
Meet a Group international AB / Datajobb / Solna
2024-03-13
Are you a senior information security professional with international experience? Does converting information security issues and weaknesses into practical solutions and implementing them make you excited? If you are ready for the next step in your career, then you are who we are looking for!
As a Chief Security Officer in Foxway Group (related to CISO) you will be responsible for everything regarding information security and safeguarding our info assets, but will also support risk management and ESG reporting, and will be part of development of relevant IT systems.
You will use your strengths to:
Ensure and oversee the information and physical security, including development and implementation of processes, policies, and directives,
Own the ISO 27001 certification and incident management, act as the Incident and Problem Manager for larger incidents,
Ensure risk management and proactive mitigation to minimize incidents by involving relevant stakeholders regularly and timely,
Ensure that Business Continuity documentation is according to regulations and standards,
Support ensuring compliancy to GDPR regulations,
Monitor achievements to our information security objectives,
Continuously and actively develop information security in all Foxway locations, share best practice and increase relevant knowledge.
We would like you to:
Have extensive experience and knowledge of information security and data protection, experience from a similar role,
Have knowledge of DPO and GDPR (highly beneficial),
Conduct internal audits, risk assessments and lead external audits,
Be hands-on problem-solving, able to multi-task and set priorities,
Have a strong ability to develop and implement robust solutions,
Be strong and clear in communication to explain and mobilize people in different cultures, time-zones, and teams,
Have experience working in a global organization and be able to report to higher management.
About Foxway
We are an ambitious team of experts dedicated to delivering circular tech services to large organizations, the public sector, and the recommerce industry. Our focus is on refurbishing and reselling technology while providing the essential infrastructure for a truly sustainable product life cycle.
You'll have the chance to apply your expertise and collaborate with a dynamic team of international professionals. We offer opportunities for both professional and personal growth. Our shared mission is to contribute to the planet's preservation by minimizing electronic waste through a circular economy and we need your help to do it!
We are looking forward to your application! Please do not wait until the last minute as we are contacting the most suitable candidates as soon as possible.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-05
